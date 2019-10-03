Letter: Not the full story on climate change

Carbon emissions from wildfires have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Editor, The News:

Your recent coverage on various efforts to protest and/or fight climate change is commendable.

Unfortunately, it does not tell the full story. Yes, one of the major issues in this election will be climate change, however, none of the parties as of yet, nor any of the student strike participants have presented or even mentioned any policy that will positively affect global climate change for one simple reason, they all assume that reducing CO2 emissions will be the solution. It won’t.

The issue is far more complex than simple emissions from fossil fuels.

The true cause of climate change is the fact that human activities are not only producing greenhouse gases, but are destroying the earth’s ability to absorb them. We are not only poisoning our air but more importantly and totally ignored is the fact that we are poisoning our oceans with millions of gallons of raw sewage and toxic wastes every day.

As far as B.C. is concerned, all the results from decades of carbon taxes and climate policies have been absolutely negated by a natural cause that is seldom mentioned.

The carbon emissions from the wildfires we have had in the past have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Any reduction that may occur from any policies being proposed by various political parties will have no effect on our climate as the increased emissions of major polluters, China, Indonesia, and India will negate anything we do.

Graham Mowatt,

Maple Ridge