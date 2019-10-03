Letter: Not the full story on climate change

Carbon emissions from wildfires have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Editor, The News:

Your recent coverage on various efforts to protest and/or fight climate change is commendable.

Unfortunately, it does not tell the full story. Yes, one of the major issues in this election will be climate change, however, none of the parties as of yet, nor any of the student strike participants have presented or even mentioned any policy that will positively affect global climate change for one simple reason, they all assume that reducing CO2 emissions will be the solution. It won’t.

The issue is far more complex than simple emissions from fossil fuels.

The true cause of climate change is the fact that human activities are not only producing greenhouse gases, but are destroying the earth’s ability to absorb them. We are not only poisoning our air but more importantly and totally ignored is the fact that we are poisoning our oceans with millions of gallons of raw sewage and toxic wastes every day.

As far as B.C. is concerned, all the results from decades of carbon taxes and climate policies have been absolutely negated by a natural cause that is seldom mentioned.

The carbon emissions from the wildfires we have had in the past have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Any reduction that may occur from any policies being proposed by various political parties will have no effect on our climate as the increased emissions of major polluters, China, Indonesia, and India will negate anything we do.

Graham Mowatt,

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Stop knocking over each other’s election signs
Next story
Giving the gift of literacy to students in SD42

Just Posted

Letter: Not the full story on climate change

Carbon emissions from wildfires have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Pitt Meadows OKs new area transport plan

Maple Ridge looks at 10-year strategy next week

Ag commission OKs new North Lougheed plan

Pitt Meadows will not need new approvals with housing included

One no-show and one late for the first all-candidates debate in Maple Ridge

Debate took place at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre

It’s another Maple Ridge sunrise

Park management capture beautiful dawn in Golden Ears

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

The separation of church and state hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

Man hit, killed, by car after apparently running into Vancouver street

The 25-year-old driver remained at the scene

‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

The Canadian figure skating champions will be skating through B.C. for Rock the Rink tour

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

Most Read