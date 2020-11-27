Light a tree for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society wants people to light up their virtual Christmas tree. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is inviting the public to light a virtual Christmas tree in memory of a loved one this holiday season.

For each light on the tree, a picture of a person’s loved one can be uploaded along with a message for a minimal donation.

Donations start at $2 per light.

The goal, said Lindsey Willis, executive director of the hospice society, is to light the entire tree by Christmas. She is hoping to raise $1,000.

READ MORE: Hospice society in Maple Ridge to hold virtual candle-lighting ceremony

So far $355 has been raised.

The annual Celebrate a Life tree will still be on display in the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store at 12011 224 Street where the public can still go to hang an ornament at no cost.

According to the website, the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society provides compassionate care and support to individuals and families with life-limiting illness and through the journey of grief and loss. They offer programs, counselling and support groups for people of all ages at no-cost.

For more information call 604-463-7722.

To light the tree and donate go to visufund.com/celebrate-a-life.



Charity and Donationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows