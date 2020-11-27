Ridge Meadows Hospice Society wants people to light up their virtual Christmas tree. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society wants people to light up their virtual Christmas tree. (Special to The News)

Light a tree for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Society hopes to raise $1,000 through online fundraiser

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is inviting the public to light a virtual Christmas tree in memory of a loved one this holiday season.

For each light on the tree, a picture of a person’s loved one can be uploaded along with a message for a minimal donation.

Donations start at $2 per light.

The goal, said Lindsey Willis, executive director of the hospice society, is to light the entire tree by Christmas. She is hoping to raise $1,000.

READ MORE: Hospice society in Maple Ridge to hold virtual candle-lighting ceremony

So far $355 has been raised.

The annual Celebrate a Life tree will still be on display in the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store at 12011 224 Street where the public can still go to hang an ornament at no cost.

According to the website, the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society provides compassionate care and support to individuals and families with life-limiting illness and through the journey of grief and loss. They offer programs, counselling and support groups for people of all ages at no-cost.

For more information call 604-463-7722.

To light the tree and donate go to visufund.com/celebrate-a-life.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New COVID protocols for Maple Ridge food bank requires more storage
Next story
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Just Posted

Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)
MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has a new cabinet position

Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Citizen’s Services

The real estate market still reflects unique traits that bode well for the future, say local realtors. (The News file)
OUTLOOK: An ‘unprecedented’ housing market maintains strong outlook

Pandemic has had reverse impact on the real estate market

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society wants people to light up their virtual Christmas tree. (Special to The News)
Light a tree for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Society hopes to raise $1,000 through online fundraiser

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Mulligatawny is tough to spell but a tasty soup

Chef Dez offers up his version of a classic soup

Emma Davison, one half of Golden Ears Cheesecrafters in Maple Ridge, reflects on running her business in the year of COVID-19. (Scott Saunders/Special to The News)
OUTLOOK: Buying local imperative to agriculture businesses

Farmgate companies adapt to survive during early months of pandemic

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)
Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Most Read