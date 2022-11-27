This Pitt Meadows home located at 12295 Bonson Rd. put up an impressive Christmas display last year. (Special to The News)

Light displays are popping up around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Submit impressive local holiday decorations to be included in annual list

With the holiday season now upon us, The News is interested in hearing about any spectacular light displays being set up throughout the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

In order to be included in our list of local light displays, the decorations must be in a public place where members of the public can easily view them.

With the details of the display location and a few pictures to go along with it, a list of incredible holiday displays will be made available closer to Christmas.

A couple of current standout local displays include:

• 19588 114B Ave., Pitt Meadows

• 11548 196B St., Pitt Meadows

• Spirit on Stoney Ave, 20812 Stoney Ave., Maple Ridge

Email everything Christmas display-related to brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com or as a direct message to the Maple Ridge News on Facebook.

Residents of Pitt Meadows will also have the chance to submit their displays to the city in order to be included in the Holiday Lights Tour contest.

This annual contest will be accepting submissions until Dec. 1, with the voting period running from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2, 2023. The winner of this contest will then be announced on Jan. 5.

More information on the Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour contest is available at http://pittmeadows.ca/christmas.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

