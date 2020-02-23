Light up Haney Place Mall at this years Lantern Fest in Maple Ridge

Haney Place Mall will lit up this Friday with lanterns of various colours, sizes and shapes for the 12th annual Lantern Festival.

Put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association in partnership with the Maple Ridge Festival of Light Society, the free family event will include performances by Boris Sishon and his instruments of the world, Healing Drum with Marie Josee, Jane Wylie Hoop and Jingle Dancer, the Dunvegan Dance Academy, Rebecca Sishon, Peggy Peat Dance School, Spirit of Dance, Abbotsford Dance Centre, Maple Ridge Dance Circle, Collage Acapella, and Asi Somos and the Lucky Lion Dancers.

There will also be a lantern making workshop and a silent auction to support the future of the festival.

The event will culminate in a lantern parade around the mall.

Lantern Festival takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28.

For more information go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Festival



This years Lantern Festival takes place Feb. 28. (Contributed)