Lions serving pancakes on Pitt Meadows Day

From 7-10 a.m. at old rec hall.

Sid Peacock flips pancakes in the old rec hall on Pitt Meadows Day. (Contributed)

The Pitt Meadows Lions will once again start off Pitt Meadows Day on Saturday with a pancake breakfast.

It goes from 7-10 a.m. at the old Pitt Meadows rec hall on Harris Road.

The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Also, watch for road closures on June 1.

The 78th community celebration of Pitt Meadows Day parade gets underway at 11 a.m., but roads will be closed ahead of time as participants and volunteers set up for the day’s events.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Harris, Hammond and McMyn Roads will be shutdown to all traffic at 10 a.m. on the Saturday in advance of the parade.

• Harris Road will be shutdown between McMyn and Hammond Road, and Hammond Road will be shutdown between north Bonson and Harris Road. McMyn road will be closed west of Harris for parade dispersal. • Those living east of Harris and north of the CPR can exit the area via Park Road. Those living south of the CPR and east of Harris can exit via local streets to Hammond via North Bonson.

• Those living west of Harris and north of the CPR can exit via local streets to McMyn Road west and Allen Way – the gate will be open Saturday morning.

• Those living west of Harris and south of the CPR can exit via local streets to Ford Road.

• The parade assembly area will include both sides of Hammond Road west of North Bonson, the north sides of 116 and 117 Avenues west of south Bonson and the east side of Blakely. No driveways will be blocked and a “soft closure” will permit local traffic only to exit to south Bonson.

• In the evening starting at 8:00pm all traffic (vehicular, cycling, pedestrian) will be shutdown on Airport Way between South Bonson and Harris Roads to ensure that no one is at risk from any Fireworks debris. Alternate routes are readily available for those needing to go east or west, e.g. via Fraser Way/Osprey Village.

Soon after 1 p.m. the parade route should be fully open to traffic.

Residents of Osprey Village have unimpeded access to South Bonson Rd. to Hammond Rd. east and Airport Way to 203 Street and Golden

Ears Way north and south during the parade.

During the fireworks, residents of Osprey Village are encouraged to use Harris Rd. and South Bonson to Airport Way to 203 St. and Golden Ears

Way and avoid South Bonson from Airport Way to Hammond.

Airport Way will only be closed from 8 p.m. on.



