LISTEN: Song dedicated by Maple Ridge musician to health-care workers on the frontlines

Lachlan Duncan hopes people will be reminded of the sacrifices frontline workers are making

A Maple Ridge musician is dedicating a song he wrote to the sacrifices frontline health-care workers are making in the community.

Lachlan Duncan, father of Maple Ridge city councillor Kiersten Duncan, finished writing the song, titled Friends In Need, three weeks ago and is hoping those that hear the song will have a greater appreciation for health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My writing has always been a matter of inspiration and the recent reports of conditions in hospitals has given me that,” said Duncan, who was moved to write the song because of “news reports of the terrible conditions faces by hospital workers.”

Duncan has been writing songs since the age of 12, the same year he received his first drum. When he was 16-years he landed his first paying gig.

In his 20’s his work in broadcasting prompted him to visit Nashville where he received some advice from a “pro” – the best song is the one you don’t try to write – advice that he lives by to this day.

It only took Duncan a few days to write the song because, he said, there are lots of examples to draw on for lyric ideas.

The melody, he noted, is simple, with just a few chords that are easy to relate to.

“I hope those involved will appreciate it and others will be reminded of their sacrifice,” he said.

