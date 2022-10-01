Little church with big heart in Maple Ridge raises thousands for Ukrainians displaced by war

Holy Spirit Anglican Church of Whonnock held a walkathon around Rolley Lake in Mission to raise money for Ukrainian families fleeing the war. (Holy Spirit Anglican Church/Special to The News)

A little church in east Maple Ridge has raised almost $5,000 to help families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

About 20 parish members of Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Whonnock took part in a walkathon at Rolley Lake Provincial Park in Mission between 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

To date they have raised $4,825 which will be going to the Diocese of New Westminster who will then send it on to the Anglican Church of Canada’s official international aid and development agency, Primate’s World Relief Development Fund.

Even as Reverend Miranda Sutherland stood outside the church on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a neighbourhood member pulled up and donated $60.

“We are a little church with a big heart,” said Sutherland, adding how thankful she is to all the donors and members of the congregation who raised the funds and walked for “this worthy cause.”

The walkathon, explained Sutherland, was the result of discussions that took place around the end of June after a parishioner asked what the church’s plans were to help the people of Ukraine.

Another parishioner, Chris Mellalieu, said he would match the donations from the walkathon, and ended up donating $2,000 to the cause.

The walk was coordinated by Tom Kerr and Mary Blackstock.

Sutherland said the walk was the first organized event at the provincial park and they are considering holding more fundraisers there in the future along with a picnic to make it more of an event.

“Rolley Lake was just perfect,” said Mimi Hunfeld, a council member at Holy Spirit Anglican Church.

“It opened our eyes a little bit to the possibilities,” she noted.

Sutherland is still welcoming donations and anyone who wants to donate can contact the church by email at holyspiritanglican.whonnock@gmail.com.

