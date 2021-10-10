Live chickens and llama manure, prizes at this years pumpkin growing contest in Maple Ridge

The third annual contest will be taking place at Whonnock Lake

Bruce Gabara, left, came second for his 111 kilogram pumpkin and Trevor Halliday came first for his 197 kilogram pumpkin in last years contest. (Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

Pumpkin growers are gearing up for the upcoming third annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest that will feature unique prizes and free treats.

Dirt, honey, bird houses, live chickens and llama manure are just some of the prizes to be won on weigh-in day that will be held at Whonnock Lake.

Live pumpkin plants were handed out in early May and, explained contest organizer Pascale Shaw, participants have been doing their best to fend off bears, chickens, and other wildlife that love to eat growing gourds.

“This year an ‘outsiders’ category has been created to capture some of the people who have moved out of the area and for those who live close by,” noted Shaw.

Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and third heaviest pumpkins and the heaviest ‘outsider’ pumpkins.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge pumpkin growing contest is getting underway

ALSO: Pumpkin weighing 197 kilograms takes first place in Maple Ridge contest

Prizes will also be awarded for the smallest and survivor pumpkins – a crowd favorite, added Shaw.

Guests can hand in their pumpkin weight guessing cards to enter to win prizes from local businesses.

Last years winner, Trevor Halliday, grew a 434 pound pumpkin.

Free hot chocolate and cupcakes will handed out, and there will also be a free photo booth.

The free family friendly event is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at Whonnock Lake.

maple ridge