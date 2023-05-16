Live entertainment, café new at CEED Centre Farm Market in Maple Ridge

CEED Centre Farm Market sources local fruits and vegetables and part of the profits goes towards their free community programs. (Special to The News)

A stage for entertainment, a café, and a new weekly time slot will mark the return of the CEED Centre’s farm market on Thursdays throughout the summer, starting May 18.

The market will be selling fruits and vegetables from small Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows farms, and selling them on their behalf.

A quarter of the proceeds from the market produce will go towards funding programs offered for free at the centre and the rest will go back to the farms.

“We want it to be an event each week over the spring and summer that brings people together. That’s half our mission statement,” explained Christian Cowley, executive director of the CEED Centre, a registered charity.

“The other half is to share information on sustainability so that all living beings can thrive. And that’s where our social enterprise based on selling local produce comes in.”

Cowley explained the market, sometimes called a pop-up market, is a slightly different model than the traditional farmers market, where vendors also have to be the producers.

“Our model allows very small-scale farms to concentrate on farming rather than selling, while providing us with a modest way to fund our free community programs,” he said.

Cowley will be sourcing produce from Maple Ridge farms like Triple Creek Farm and Deep Roots farm, in addition to vegetables from his own hobby farm.

The gazebo at the centre will become a little café Thursday evenings where people can grab a coffee and a snack while listening to the stage performances starting at 6 p.m..

Performances launch on Thursday, May 18, with the local duo Kat and Tony, followed by singer/songwriter Paula Justus, and a variety of other artists as the summer progresses.

“There is plenty of room for up-and-coming musicians to try out their musical chops on the great little stage that the Alouette Men’s Shed built for us,” noted Steve Ranta, the centre’s director and musician himself. He is also encouraging poets and storytellers to take the stage.

Journalist, documentary producer and environmentalist Jack Emberly will be reading from his soon-to-be-published book on May 25.

New artisan products will also be featured including products created by the Sewing CEEDlings, the brainchild of CEED Centre member Lisa Charron. The Sewing CEEDlings will have reusable shopping bags, mesh produce bags and casserole carriers for sale at the market. The group of eight to 10 members, who started off by making pillow covers for a fundraiser at Christmas, also sewed shop aprons for the Alouette Men’s Shed.

“The market improves local food security while artisan skills mean that the local economy gets a boost,” said Cowley, adding that it will be run mostly by volunteers.

The goal, he said, is to make it profitable for small-lot rural property holders to use their land for farming.

Cowley hopes the CEED Centre market may graduate in scale to the Haney Farmers Market and beyond. He eventually aims to establish a producers’ food hub in the area and is working on vertical farm opportunities with other food security organizations.

The CEED Centre Farm Market will run from 4-8 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 28

For more information call 604-463-2229 or go to ceedcentre.com.

