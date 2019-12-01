From left, liver recipients Paul Lee and Joanne Arcardo, and the ICU staff at Ridge Meadows Hospital during a previous Operation Popcorn campaign. (Contributed)

Liver recipient giving thanks at Ridge Meadows Hospital with popcorn

Operation Popcorn takes place Monday

A group of organ transplant recipients, donors and donor family members will be at Ridge Meadows Hospital thanking staff and highlighting the importance of organ donation.

B.C. Transplant’s 28th annual Operation Popcorn is an opportunity for those whose lives have been saved by organ donation to deliver festive packages of popcorn to staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms across the province.

READ MORE: Liver recipient thanking ICU staff at hospital in Maple Ridge with popcorn

The local team will be led by Joanne Arcardo who received a liver transplant when she was only 27-years-old.

Arcardo first became ill in 2010 at the age of 21. She was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, or inflammation of the bile ducts and the liver, and was told then that she would have to take one pill a day for the rest of her life.

She was also told that the disease was incurable and she would eventually require a liver transplant.

When she was just settling into her career as an accountant she received another blow. She was diagnosed with irritable bowel disease or colitis. By this point she was jaundiced and itchy.

Arcardo was put on the list for a new liver and was told it could take between one and two years to receive one.

But, a new liver was found for Arcardo within four months.

Arcardo, now 33-years-old, and her team will be At Ridge Meadows Hospital on Dec. 2 handing out the festive packages.

More than 100 volunteers will be visiting 26 hospitals across the province for B.C. Transplant’s Operation Popcorn and delivering more than 100 packages of popcorn.

B.C. Transplant oversees all aspects of organ donation and transplants across the province and manages the B.C. Organ Donor Registry.

 

