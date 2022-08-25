Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

Jessica Saial (left) loves to feature as many local goods as possible in her coffee shop The Nut, which is part of why she created the maker’s market for local businesses. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)

On Sept. 25, residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can gather at The Nut, a local coffee shop on 119th Avenue, for a chance to buy some merchandise and goods while also supporting a charity.

Jessica Saial, owner of The Nut, has partnered with MC Freight Systems and other local businesses to create their very own maker’s market.

This new event will feature businesses from throughout the area who gather together to display and sell a selection of their products.

Part of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Alisa’s Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, an organization that helps underage victims of abuse in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Katzie First Nation.

“We haven’t nailed down the donation number yet, but it’ll be a percentage of sales, with every vendor choosing how much they want to contribute,” said Saial.

Saial and Kate McCargar, sales and marketing coordinator for MC Freight Systems, came up with the idea of hosting a maker’s market thanks to their daily interactions as barista and customer.

“The idea for the event came about organically from conversations about motherhood, business, and community when I would pop into the Nut for my morning coffee,” said McCargar.

With 10 entrepreneurs already signed on, Saial is looking to recruit even more small businesses within the community, and has already secured permission to use the entire courtyard behind her coffee shop for the event.

While this a good networking opportunity for small business owners in the area, it’s also about something much bigger.

“This event is 100 per cent for Alisa’s Wish, but it will also show how strong we are when the community comes together,” said Saial.

The maker’s market will be held at The Nut on Sept. 25 from noon to 4 pm. Interested local businesses can get more information by emailing McCargar at kate.mccargar@mcfreight.com before the Sept. 9 deadline.

