Trenton Pierre poses next to one of his murals with his mother. (Karla Parker photo)

Trenton Pierre poses next to one of his murals with his mother. (Karla Parker photo)

Local Katzie artist taking part in young cultural innovator conference

Trenton Pierre has gained a name for himself as a painter of murals and as a motivational speaker

Young cultural innovators from around the world are getting a chance to find out what many in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows already know – Trenton Pierre has chased his dreams and wants everyone else to as well.

The local Katzie First Nation artist was chosen by the Canada Council for the Arts to be one of the attendees at this year’s Salzburg Global Forum for Young Cultural Innovators.

He is taking part in Zoom meetings daily with other young cultural movers-and-shakers from across the globe, and telling his story, while being inspired by others.

Under the name Rain Awakens, Pierre has gained some renown for his wonderful art work that locals might recognize from City of Maple Ridge banners, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games logo, or a host of colourful murals.

However, it is his penchant for motivational speaking that sets him apart from many other artists.

For the last couple of years Pierre has told audiences at elementary schools, high schools, and universities to chase their passion.

READ MORE: Breast cancer spray painting fundraiser Saturday in Pitt Meadows

He tells those who listen, the world is structured to pigeon-hole people into careers that do not resonate with their spirit.

“I try to let people know if you truly believe you can do something – you should go for it – your dreams are yours, and only yours,” he said.

“The people that make it, are the people that pass through failures, and realize they’re speed bumps, not brick walls.”

Growing up, Pierre thought he had to get a “respectable” job, so he pursued a career in civil engineering.

He was able to gain a job in the profession, and worked on building bridges and highways across the province, but said he was never happy.

“I was putting in long hours and completely working myself to death, trying to make the statement that [First Nations people] are just as good as everyone else,” he said.

After one particularly long day four years go, Pierre found himself on a couch – still wearing his hard helmet, and reflective safety vest – scrolling through his phone aimlessly, when a video of someone spray painting caught his attention.

“It was the first time my heart fluttered for anything,” he said.

“I had been feeling dead inside, but after watching that video ten times in a row, something changed within me.”

Pierre rushed out to buy some cans of spray paint. He had hoped to get a canvas as well, but it was late at night, so that wasn’t an option.

Wanting to seize the inspiration, he painted his bedroom wall white, and stayed up all night painting his first mural.

“I immediately burst into tears once I was done,” he said.

“I thought to myself, this is the happiest I’ve been – I can’t believe I created this.”

A couple of days later, Pierre said he gave notice to his employer and started a career as an artist.

While passing along this story to his fellow global cultural innovators, Pierre is also sharing his experience of growing up as a First Nations person in the aftermath of the residential school system.

“The statement that I always hold true is – it was up to our parent’s generation to survive genocide – and it’s up to our generation to show the world why it’s important that they survived,” he said, pointing out he is not the only attendee with a similar story.

“Potential genocide didn’t just occur in Canada. I’m meeting with people of African descent, and from the Philippines, who tell the same tale – this has happened all over the world to indigenous people.”

The group challenges each other to come up with ways to tackle racism, and create ideas to work towards equality.

“That’s where you see the arts sector shine,” Pierre said. “Through music, art, theatre, and poetry – people spread their message through their craft.

“I think that’s why we were selected.”

He noted despite some of the heavy material the forum covers, he is finding the experience very uplifting.

“Now I’m on a global platform and meeting people across the world, it means so much for me that First Nations people have a place here, and a statement to make, and now we get to show the world who we are.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

artistFirst Nationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Just Posted

Trenton Pierre poses next to one of his murals with his mother. (Karla Parker photo)
Local Katzie artist taking part in young cultural innovator conference

Trenton Pierre has gained a name for himself as a painter of murals and as a motivational speaker

Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Maple Ridge News file)
New environmental debate announced for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Debate being put on by the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society - British Columbia (CPAWS-BC)

Economic development director Wendy Dupley. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge’s director of economic development appointed to national position

Wendy Dupley has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada

Mourners lined both side of the street near 203rd and Dewdney Trunk Road to pay last respects to RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa on Saturday, Oct. 17 (Alanna Wadhwani/special to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: A last farewell to Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa

A roadside procession allowed mourners to maintain a safe distance and still pay respects

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 10. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Mike Pedrosa passed away Oct. 10

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

Over the last sixty years, temperatures have risen faster in Abbotsford than in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo; Chart: Tyler Olsen)
The Fraser Valley’s climate has been warming faster than Vancouver. Why?

Implications for agriculture and humans as data suggests region is warming at a rapid rate

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Unsworth elementary school librarian, Lorraine Warner, explains to Grade 5 student, Zachary Greenwood, how to use the new book vending machine on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley elementary school home to Chilliwack’s very first book vending machine

Students at Unsworth earn new books from the machine by completing reading challenges, being kind

Most Read