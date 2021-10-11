Local makes 100 cards of gratitude for Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

A Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows local recently presented the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation with 100 cards of gratitude.

“We are so many and yet you care for all of us when we are most in need. You ease our pain and you save lives. With grateful hearts we thank you. Babs & Friends,” read one of the 100 cards of gratitude.

Babs McLaren’s heart first went out for the hospital and health care workers after the September demonstrations in front of hospitals.

On Sept. 1, hundreds and thousands of anti-vaccine passport protesters staged walk outs and demonstrations all across B.C. in front of hospitals and outside government buildings. These demonstrations left McLaren upset and wanting to affect some positive change.

According to the hospital foundation, McLaren first thought of writing to the local newspaper, but realized that this act wouldn’t make her feel better. So she instead made a donation to the foundation. She still continued to feel unsettled and wanted to do more to show her appreciation for all the health care workers.

McLaren then set out to put together 100 cards of gratitude. Each card was hand-crafted and included a photo taken by McLaren. She also wrote in the cards expressing her gratitude and had her neighbours and friends sign the cards.

“Thank you Babs for going above and beyond to show your gratitude for health care workers during the pandemic, and always. These cards are sure to brighten their day and remind them that the work they do is so appreciated,” wrote the hospital foundation on their social media channel.

