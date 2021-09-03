Local music teacher honoured for decades of work

Local music teacher Cindy Taylor is being recognized for her decades of work advancing music education in Campbell River, the Comox Valley and beyond.

The Canadian Federation of Music awarded Taylor the Hughleen Ferguson Distinguished Teacher Award for making a significant impact in the community, demonstrating exemplary service, and having an exemplary teaching career.

Taylor is well deserving of the prestigious award, said Sonia Hauser, president of the North Island Branch of Registered Music Teachers, in a press release.

“Her career as a music teacher has been marked by a genuine caring for her students as well as aspiring to provide them with the very best in music instruction — not to mention to instill in them a love and appreciation of this art form,” said Hauser.

Taylor has served as president of the British Columbia Registered Music Teachers’ Associations (BCRMTA), and is also the past president of the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers Associations (CFMTA).

Taylor started being involved in the BCRMTA in 2005 and has not missed a meeting since. During that time, she has been a provincial Canadian Music Week coordinator and also served as first vice president, which included being chair of the organization’s financial committee. Taylor became BCRMTA president in 2013, through which she led an advertising campaign raising awareness of Registered Music Teachers in B.C.

With the CFMTA, she has served as vice-president, president, and past president over six years.

Despite all these responsibilities, through this time Taylor has maintained a full teaching studio and reared her family.

Taylor also acted as music director of the Campbell River United Church for 30 years and was accompanist for Barbara Livingston for 10 years. She began as the travelling accompanist, the senior accompanist for the Campbell River Children’s Choir for 14 years.

In 2018, Taylor became coordinators for the BCRMTA Branch Student Teacher Auxiliary / Piano Mentorship Program. This program provides an opportunity to connect up and coming teachers and those who are interested in improving their music and teaching experience. She serves as the mentor for the local North Island Branch.

Locally, Taylor has been instrumental in implementing Canada Music Week events, assisting in the coordination of Young Artist Tour Performances, and supporting her branch.

