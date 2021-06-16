The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love raising money for animals in need of a new home. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch/Facebook)

The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love raising money for animals in need of a new home. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch/Facebook)

Lock-in raising money for the Maple Ridge SPCA

The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love ends June 24

Unlock those wallets and help the Maple Ridge Branch of the BC SPCA raise some much needed funds to help rescued animals in need of a new home.

Registered participants have been raising money throughout the month of June for Lock-In For Love. And on June 24, the final day of the fundraiser, each will create their own lock-in experience either at home or at work– with or without their pets – for one hour for that final fundraising push.

The fundraiser was launched on June 1 with Hill’s Pet Nutrition matching all donations made on that day up to $30,000.

Lock-in for Love turned into a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, participants were locked in kennels at the animal shelter, appealing to friends, family, and strangers to donate to the shelter.

“We’re so excited that Lock-In for Love is back again this year,” read an online post by the Maple Ridge SPCA branch.

“Our animals have been crucial in supporting us emotionally over the last year, so it’s time to support them back,” appealed the post.

All donations of $10 or more are eligible to receive a tax receipt.

The Maple Ridge branch is one of 44 BC SPCA locations across the province. Staff there take care of sick, neglected, abused, and homeless animals.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Last year the BC SPCA helped 97,109 animals in distress including domestic animals, farm animals, and wild animals. The agency has 576 staff and 4,070 volunteers who directly cared for 14,714 animals in need, found homes for 10,146 animals, and reunited 2,140 lost animals with their families.

The provincial animal society also conducted 7,423 new cruelty investigations and registered 19,464 pets in the B.C. Pet Registry.

They also offer humane education programs for children through school presentations, animals clubs, camps and workshops.

READ MORE: Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

After the June 24 lock-in, participants are being asked to gather virtually at the end of the day to celebrate.

For more information email lockin@spca.bc.ca or go to lockin.spca.bc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Save-On-Foods 4th annual campaign for Maple Ridge food bank starts Thursday, June 17

Just Posted

The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love raising money for animals in need of a new home. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch/Facebook)
Lock-in raising money for the Maple Ridge SPCA

The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love ends June 24

Ridge Meadows RCMP seized drugs, cash and guns from a house on Lougheed Highway and 221 Street. (Special to The News)
RCMP seize drugs, cash and guns from Maple Ridge house

Items were recovered after search warrant executed on Lougheed Highway home June 11

Big Splash water park is located in Tsawwassen. (submitted photo)
Big Splash reopens Canada Day with changes to keep the water park ‘safe for everyone’

Executive Hotels & Resorts has owned and operated the attraction since 2017

Tyler O’Neill has a shot at making the NL all-star team. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
Maple Ridge’s O’Neill in the MLB all-star conversation

Powering his way up in the fan voting

Executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank Mary Robson with Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods. (The News files)
Save-On-Foods 4th annual campaign for Maple Ridge food bank starts Thursday, June 17

50 per cent of net proceeds from Western Family brand to be donated

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Vancouver Giants will return to the ice on Oct. 8, hosting the Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants will renew division rivalry with Cougars when season resumes in October

First game on Langley Events Centre home ice since February of last year

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

Raeya Evie Duncan was the 100th baby born at Chilliwack General Hospital for the month of May. She is seen here with her parents Alysha Williams and Andrew Duncan on June 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Baby boom in Chilliwack as record number of infants born at CGH in May

‘COVID babies are coming out,’ says dad of 100th baby born at Chilliwack General Hospital last month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back for 2021 with the ‘SkyDrive’ concept.
Abbotsford International Airshow returns for 2021 with ‘SkyDrive’

New format features a drive-in movie type experience, show set for Aug. 6 to 8

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Most Read