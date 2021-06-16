Lock-in raising money for the Maple Ridge SPCA

The BC SPCA Lock-In For Love raising money for animals in need of a new home. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch/Facebook)

Unlock those wallets and help the Maple Ridge Branch of the BC SPCA raise some much needed funds to help rescued animals in need of a new home.

Registered participants have been raising money throughout the month of June for Lock-In For Love. And on June 24, the final day of the fundraiser, each will create their own lock-in experience either at home or at work– with or without their pets – for one hour for that final fundraising push.

The fundraiser was launched on June 1 with Hill’s Pet Nutrition matching all donations made on that day up to $30,000.

Lock-in for Love turned into a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, participants were locked in kennels at the animal shelter, appealing to friends, family, and strangers to donate to the shelter.

“We’re so excited that Lock-In for Love is back again this year,” read an online post by the Maple Ridge SPCA branch.

“Our animals have been crucial in supporting us emotionally over the last year, so it’s time to support them back,” appealed the post.

All donations of $10 or more are eligible to receive a tax receipt.

The Maple Ridge branch is one of 44 BC SPCA locations across the province. Staff there take care of sick, neglected, abused, and homeless animals.

Last year the BC SPCA helped 97,109 animals in distress including domestic animals, farm animals, and wild animals. The agency has 576 staff and 4,070 volunteers who directly cared for 14,714 animals in need, found homes for 10,146 animals, and reunited 2,140 lost animals with their families.

The provincial animal society also conducted 7,423 new cruelty investigations and registered 19,464 pets in the B.C. Pet Registry.

They also offer humane education programs for children through school presentations, animals clubs, camps and workshops.

After the June 24 lock-in, participants are being asked to gather virtually at the end of the day to celebrate.

For more information email lockin@spca.bc.ca or go to lockin.spca.bc.ca.