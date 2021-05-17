Shera Morgan, pictured with her children, is being honoured for her work as a volunteer for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Longtime Alzheimer Society of B.C. volunteer honoured for legacy of support for people living with dementia

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will help families at any stage in the dementia journey

There are beautiful people in the world who just want to make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia. Shera Morgan was one of these people.

Known for her selflessness and generosity, Shera co-led the volunteer organizing committee for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Chilliwack for five years, before she passed away following a brain aneurysm in October 2019.

“She always had a sense of wanting to help people,” says her husband Cam. “If she could, so she would. There wasn’t a thought about it. She just did it.”

Shera’s incredible leadership and commitment to making a difference in the lives of people affected by dementia are being recognized this month, where she is one of the community honourees of the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The online event is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., and, this year, participants are encouraged to walk their own way throughout May before joining together for an online celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, streamed on the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Facebook page.

Ron Angell, co-chair of the fundraising event’s organizing committee, experienced Shera’s passion, altruism and work ethic firsthand working alongside her.

“She took on tasks without hesitation,” Ron says. “She showed compassion and truly believed in helping people. It was always amazing how she found the time to get things done.”

On top of volunteering, Shera was raising three young children and working at the family cabinet business with Cam.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Ron says. “And of course, she did it with a smile on her face and a laugh that lit up the room. Shera lived every day to the fullest.”

Funds raised for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s help British Columbians at any stage in the dementia journey by supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s programs and services. To register for the event, participants can visit walkforalzheimers.ca, choose their local community and create a fundraising page to share with friends and family. No matter where or when they walk (in accordance with current public health orders), participants will make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Visit www.alzheimerbc.org to learn more.

Event participants walk where they want, when they want throughout the month of May.

Most Read