(Pitt Meadows Museum) The von Alvensleben house in Pitt Meadows, 1925.

Looking Back: All that remains is the name of the road

Land east side of Pitt River purchased initially for Catholic rural farming colonization.

On your way to Pitt Lake, you are likely to drive north on Harris, then right on McNeil roads.

As you do this, have you ever asked yourself how McNeil Rd. came to be named?

The name comes from Archbishop McNeil, who led the Archdiocese of Vancouver for two years between 1910 and 1912, and during that time he made quite an impact on the area that would become part of the district of Pitt Meadows in 1914.

Neil McNeil was born in Nova Scotia in 1851, was ordained in 1879, and was appointed as bishop of St. George’s in Newfoundland in 1895.

In 1909, the Vatican was considering the appointment of a new archbishop for Vancouver and McNeil, considered the leading contender, was appointed as such, beginning his term in May 1910.

Once installed, McNeil made many bold and innovative moves within his diocese, including the purchase of land on the east side of the Pitt River and to the north of the then Lillooet River (now Alouette) for the purpose of Catholic rural farming colonization that also included plans for a school and church.

From 1910 to 1912, Pitt Meadows, having separated from Maple Ridge in 1896, was unincorporated territory with governance over the land in this area directly from the province of B.C.

However, local farmers were already talking incorporation and were planning to petition Victoria for municipal status for the land west of Hammond and all the way to the Pitt River, including that now known as the archbishop’s subdivision.

Catholic settlement did happen, and many of the roads in that area were named after the families that took tracts of land (such as Fenton and McQuarrie).

A church was built at the corner of Harris and McNeil roads, as was a public school – Pitt Meadows No. 2, also known as the Richardson school.

The church eventually became a home, but is now gone.

The school also became a home and is still there, hidden behind a high hedge.

Vancouver promoter and investor Alvo von Alvensleben also acquired land in the area around the same time. The house he built, a craftsman beauty at the southeast corner of Harris and McNeil roads, stands today and is on the Pitt Meadows Heritage Register.

READ ALSO: Before there were Raptors.

Archbishop McNeil left the Vancouver Diocese in 1912 at the time of an economic downturn that slowed his Pitt Meadows colonization plans.

The same downturn took a toll on von Alvensleben’s finances, leaving him nearly bankrupt in 1913.

His return to Germany for financial backing left him out of the country when the First World War broke out and, unable to return to Canada due to his enemy status, he settled in Seattle and never came north again.

In April 1914, Pitt Meadows incorporated and immediately took over governance of the area from the province.

The first council initially refused to put a provincially promised road into the subdivision, but the Catholic church fought and won in a court decision.

All that remains today to remind us of the archbishop’s plans is the name of the road.

– Leslie Norman is curator of Pitt Meadows Museum

and Archives.

Previous story
BC Summer Games – one year out

Just Posted

Looking Back: All that remains is the name of the road

Land east side of Pitt River purchased initially for Catholic rural farming colonization.

Maple Ridge’s data stored in U.S., but no data breach

Info since transferred to Canada, says city

Summer Games message from your MLAs

”Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes.’

BC Summer Games – one year out

A message from Maple Ridge’s mayor.

Daughter thanks bystander who tried to save her mom from Maple Ridge fire

Woman dies in Saturday fire in Maple Ridge

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

BREAKING: Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Man charged in death of well-known Vancouver businessman

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store in June

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Most Read