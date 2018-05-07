Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

In 1947, Haney Central School decided to have their class photos taken in the classroom rather than outside as was common in that day. This set gives us a glimpse into 1947 classrooms so we were very happy to add it to our collection (Maple Ridge Museum). In 1947, Haney Central School decided to have their class photos taken in the classroom rather than outside as was common in that day. This set gives us a glimpse into 1947 classrooms so we were very happy to add it to our collection (Maple Ridge Museum).

Facebook has been getting a rough ride of late, and rightly so. Our concerns over stewardship of our privacy have been overlooked for too long.

That said, I want to say something positive about the service that most people probably haven’t thought of.

Last month, a wonderful person named Carol was shopping at her Value Village in Nanaimo and she came across a small packet of old photos. Being a fan and someone who doesn’t like to see such photos ‘orphaned,’ she had a look through them and discovered a 1947 class photo.

Since the photo has “Haney Central School” on the front, she decided to buy them and see if there was someone in ‘Haney’ who would like the photos.

Of course, the community archives are always happy to receive photographic donations, and so Carol mailed them to us. The class photo was easily recognized, as noted, due to the writing on the front.

However, the remaining six photos were not so obvious. They were family photos – mostly of children – with only first names on the back. That is not much to go on, especially when we didn’t even know if the photos belonged together or if Value Village had just put them together to make a package.

We have learned over the past five years that the only place to go with such a dilemma is Facebook and, specifically, the group known as “We Call It Haney!!”

We posted one of the family photos – four children in a studio portrait – along with the four names on the back in the hope that someone would recognize them. Against all odds, it took an hour.

A member of the George family who farmed off of 128th Avenue near the Hampton and Laity farms posted that they were of her family. Over the course of the next week, we were able to meet with other family members and now have all the photos identified.

This is crowd-sourcing at its finest. At nearly 4,000 members, under the capable direction of Kathy MacIntosh, “We Call It Haney!!” gives our archives a quick link to this huge pool of people who have already declared their interest in community history just by joining up. They have been particularly good at helping us identify newspaper photographs from the Gazette, News and Times, where we have dates and little more. Knowing why a photo was taken is usually as important as knowing when.

As with all other sources of information, we look for corroboration rather than just one identification. Memory can be tricky and both places and faces can get mixed up. However, with so many to draw on by the time we have 10 or more in agreement, we can be pretty sure that is the correct identification.

The other important part of this story is the wonderful Carol in Nanaimo, who didn’t just walk past the photos in Value Village. Old photos can be orphaned for a time, but it need not be forever. Someone, somewhere will want them.

If you find yourself in possession of photo albums that have little relevance to your life, look for the archival institution nearest the source community and see if they want them.

At most, it will cost you some postage.

– Val Patenaude is director of the Maple Ridge Museum.

