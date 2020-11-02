Maple Ridge’s Thomas Henry Laity in his uniform ready to ship out in 1916. (Image P03316/Maple Ridge Museum Archives)

Maple Ridge’s Thomas Henry Laity in his uniform ready to ship out in 1916. (Image P03316/Maple Ridge Museum Archives)

LOOKING BACK: The enemy they could not see in wartime

Timely retrospective of local soldiers who died of disease during the First World War

by Shea Henry/Special to The News

The scale and world impact of the First World War was unprecedented in the history of warfare.

In this war, new military technologies like the machine gun, long-distance cannon, chemical warfare, newly invented airplanes, and the artillery to shoot them down were developed on all sides of the war.

These new technologies were not met with new tactics to compensate, leading to the bloodiest and most destructive war the world had ever seen.

The physical and mental impact of battle impacted an entire generation.

In Canada, 619,636 soldiers joined military service, nearly 61,000 of whom made the ultimate sacrifice and did not return from the battle.

From Maple Ridge, 221 men joined the military forces and two women joined as nurses. Of those, 34 were killed or died as a result of the war.

Besides the destructive impact of new military technologies, the world had also being hit by the pandemic of Spanish Flu, which would kill 50 million people worldwide.

RECENT COLUMN: Quarantine back in the day of the Spanish flu kept Maple Ridge safe

While military technology had reached new heights for this war, modern medical practices were being forced to grow along with the massive need the war created.

Penicillin would not be invented for another 10 years – in 1928 – and most of the medical battle was being waged against infection in infectious disease.

During the First World War, the majority of the fallen soldiers from Maple Ridge died in action on the field of battle. But there were those, like Roy Cromarty and Robert Fletcher of Whonnock, who died in hospital from their wounds.

There were also those who fought two battles at war, the battle with the enemy they could see, and the enemy they could not – disease.

Thomas Henry Laity enlisted in February of 1916 and with the 131st Battalion was shipped overseas.

Once in England, he volunteered for a reinforcement assignment to France where he was struck by illness, recovered, and was then stricken with diphtheria at the Le Havre hospital. It was there that he died of the disease that took with it many other soldiers on both sides of the war.

Like most soldiers during the world wars, Private Laity was buried far from home.

Wilfred MacKreth of Port Hammond joined the Canadian Expeditionary Force in 1916 and sailed with his unit to England, then France in April 1916.

In October 1916 he was wounded in battle and during the next year fought resulting infections in the hospital.

After being sent back to Canada for treatment, he ended up catching meningitis and dying in the New Westminster hospital. Since he was home receiving treatment, he is the only solider to die during the First World War to be buried in the Maple Ridge cemetery, where he still lays today.

RECENT FROM THE MUSEUM – PHOTOS: Roaring in the 1920s

While we now have vaccines for both of these diseases, they were a serious problem for soldiers and nurses during the First, and Second World Wars. The losses of soldiers and civilians to disease during the First World War would end up pushing medicine forward in its understanding of infectious diseases.

On this unusual Remembrance Day, when we once again find ourselves fighting a pandemic and unable to gather, consider a walk to the cenotaph or the Maple Ridge Cemetery to read the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to their country.

– Shea Henry is director of the Maple Ridge Museum

.

_______________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

historymaple ridgeRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge carvers share images of pumpkins
Next story
White Rock author’s book tells stories of B.C.’s South Asian pioneers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Thomas Henry Laity in his uniform ready to ship out in 1916. (Image P03316/Maple Ridge Museum Archives)
LOOKING BACK: The enemy they could not see in wartime

Timely retrospective of local soldiers who died of disease during the First World War

Fraser Health declares outbreak over at Baillie House long term care at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Baillie House long term care in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health made announcement Sunday

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Curtis Chamberlayne captured this picture of a pair of bald eagles at Widgeon Falls on Friday. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Feeding time at Widgeon

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

(Black Press Media files)
Heavy rain expected to drench Lower Mainland, western Vancouver Island early in the week

Weather system is expected to hit parts of B.C.’s south coast

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

The West Coast Women’s Show is normally held every October at Tradex in Abbotsford. This year’s event will be an Online Pop-Up from Nov. 13 to 15. (Abbotsford News file photo)
West Coast Women’s Show in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2020

Online Pop-Up shopping from Nov. 13 to 15 replaces annual event at Tradex

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Karen Dosanjh’s book, Untold Stories: The South Asian Pioneer Experience in BC, was released earlier this year, and details the struggles and successes of the province’s earliest South Asian immigrants. (Contributed photo)
White Rock author’s book tells stories of B.C.’s South Asian pioneers

‘These stories belong to the community’ says Karen Dosanjh

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Most Read