(Contributed) Staff at the Maple Ridge Museum are proud of the work they do, and their potato rock.

Looking Back: The story of ‘potato rock’

‘Every day we talk to local people about their history’

Back in 2002, a man with a big heart and an open mind walked into the museum, a donation in hand.

He had lived a long and hard life, but something interesting had just happened – he came across a rather extraordinary rock.

He showed his neighbours, and jokers that they were they told him: ‘Well, it’s a fossil… a fossil potato.’

And with his open heart and mind, this man thought: ‘Well, it belongs in a museum.’

So he brought it to us at the Maple Ridge Museum, and with equally large hearts, the student workers here at the time saw the hope in his eyes and gratefully took his donation.

While, sadly, there is no such thing as a fossil potato, the rock bears a striking resemblance to our favorite starchy side dish. It now lives in our local geology exhibit case as an example of things not always being what they appear.

At the museum, we do more than collect and catalogue old photos and artifacts; we are the keepers of Maple Ridge’s history, its personality, and its heart.

This “potato rock” is just one example of the sometimes weird and wacky things in our collection, all representing the culture and people of Maple Ridge. While other museums would look at this round river rock and dismiss it as just a rock taking up space, our museum has integrated it into our collection, because sometimes our job here as the keepers of the past is more about local ministry than anything.

Every day we talk to local people about their history, their family history, and their connection to our community. Whether their families have been here for a hundred years or if they have just moved here, they can find a connection to the past and Maple Ridge here at the museum.

While we are now hard pressed for space to store our collections and are particular about what donations we are able to take and store, we are still so happy we accepted our potato rock.

It not only means a lot to us as a symbol of our community, but the elderly man who brought it here would proudly bring his great-grandchildren here every year to see what he contributed to the museum and that connection to the community we serve is priceless.

We may be small, but we have a big heart, and, yes, that heart may be potato-shaped, but I, and everyone here, are proud to work for a museum that values the people of the community above all.

Shea Henry is curator of the Maple Ridge Museum.

Previous story
On Community: Ways to show gratitude

Just Posted

UPDATE: Truck shears power pole in Pitt Meadows

Driver’s condition downgraded from serious.

UPDATE: Pivot files court appeal on Maple Ridge tent city clean-up order

Six arrested Sunday at Anita Place.

‘Maple Ridge needs to tell its story better’

Economic development director to North Vancouver

Broken branches hang over Maple Ridge sidewalk

City says tree coming down soon

UPDATE: Anita Place camp resident barricades himself in shelter as more inspections take place

He is refusing entry to fire, police or bylaw officials who are at the camp enforcing safety regulaions imposed by a court order

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Metro Vancouver officials want people to think before throwing out clothes

B.C. landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year.

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

Most Read