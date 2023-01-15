Lots of players for Maple Ridge ladies game nights

New group meeting on Facebook and at Jim’s Pizza

When Karen Williams suggested a ladies game night on Facebook, she was thinking maybe five ladies would take her up on the offer.

They could get together at her modest Maple Ridge home for a potluck dinner and some board games.

“In less than 24 hours I had more than 100 enquiries,” she said.

They ranged from “I’ll come when I can make it,” to “I’m totally on board.”

Then the ownership of Jim’s Pizza offered her their upstairs space at no charge. Williams has decided to cap the event at 50 gamers.

With a big interest, and a venue to call home, they started a facebook page called “We’ve Got Game,” to help organize the events. The first is coming up on Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Jim’s Pizza (11952-224th Street), with a Valentine’s Day theme. She’s thinking the theme will be “St. Paddy’s Day” in March.

Williams was born and raised in Pitt Meadows, “when there were more cows than there were people.”

Her family, with four siblings, played a lot of cards and board games.

“Every Christmas Santa brought us a board game, and I kept that tradition with my kids,” she said.

She has enough games to provide options for every group.

Her parents were community-minded people – her dad a fire chief and mom a city councillor – and they taught her that ethic. She volunteers with the SPCA, Elderdog, the Salvation Army, community events and more. She is a small business owner who now lives in Hammond.

When the weather turned “kinda crummy out,” Williams thought of connecting with people for cards and board games. She rolled the dice, and the results surprised and impressed her.

“The sense of community that has come from it is really exciting,” she said. “After COVID, maybe we are all searching for some connectivity.”

To start with, at least, it will be a ladies only game night.

“No kids. No husbands. Just us girls.”