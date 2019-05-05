Shooting Star Amusements have a carnival and midway at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Lots to see and do on the final day of the Ridge Meadows Home Show

The Ridge Meadows Home Show will shut the gates for another year at 4 p.m. on Sunday

If you haven’t yet made it out to the Ridge Meadows Home Show, not to worry, there are still lots to see and do on the final day.

Bob’s and LoLo will be taking to the stage for the Family Fest at noon today for a free concert.

They will be followed by As You Wish Princess featuring Moana, Belle and Cinderella.

Science World will be giving a travelling version of their signature live science show that will include demonstrations on topics like electricity, moving objects, air pressure, sound, fire, and more. Children will be able to explore the world through an infrared camera, spin like a figure skater, experience hair-raising static electricity wit the Van de Graaff generator and build epic towers out of thousands of wooden KEVA Planks.

Plus there is the food truck festival featuring 16 different vendors, the Body, Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair with a Dragonfly-Spirit Box demonstration at noon and a Chakra Healing demonstration at 1 p.m., and more than 400 exhibitors in Planet Ice and the Golden Ears Winter Club.

Shooting Star Amusements will have carnival and midway and there is also a petting zoo.

Parking is free.

The show ends at 4 p.m. on May 5.


