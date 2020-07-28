Low-key long weekend in Ridge Meadows

Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge will have some musical acts but there won’t be a big light show this year. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

As much as Maple Ridge- Pitt Meadows residents might want to come out en masse and celebrate the fantastic province they live in this B.C. Day long weekend, it will probably be a fairly low-key few days thanks to provincial precautions in place for COVID-19.

Maple Ridge is continuing their Summer Happenings program, which is series of live performances and drive-in movies presented by the city.

On Friday, July 31, Happenings for a Small Stage will present Asi Somos and Marlin Razzimini. The pair will perform songs that showcase Venezuelan folk traditions at Memorial Peace Park from 6 – 8 p.m. Seating will be limited to, so be sure to register on the city’s website to secure a spot.

The Haney Farmer’s Market will be a great place to stock up for a tasty long weekend meal. Taking place at Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, Aug 1 from 9 a.m – 2 p.m, the market will be stocked with fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat. Those looking to be careful and skip the line can order online through the Food Hub and pick up their order at the bandstand.

Fans of the force can flock to the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot for a drive-in presentation of Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker on Sat, Aug 1 from 9 – 11 p.m. Like the musical act, registration will be required to see the empire battle the rebel forces.

Pitt Meadows will not offer any official celebrations but lovers of the painting can take in the new virtual art show at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

As of July 25, the gallery is showing ‘Together We Art’ by Vicuña Art Studio. It features paintings, drawings, illustrations and pottery works created by the studio’s talented and diverse artists.



