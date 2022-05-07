Lunch in the park will have a live music backdrop in Maple Ridge

Musicians needed for hour-long concerts in the park this summer

Hollie Krauchi entertains A noon hour crowd in Memorial Peace Park as part of the Lunchtime Concert Series offered by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. (The News files)

You can enjoy your lunch in the park with a local musician performing, as the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is bringing back its lunchtime concert series downtown.

To bring it back, the BIA need to recruit more musicians and performers who can offer an hour of their own time.

The concerts run through July and August in Memorial Peace Park, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., with music from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The noon-hour concert series has been running since 2010.

For more information, or to sign up, email events@downtownmapleridge.ca.

For a concert calendar and other events from the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA, see www.downtownmapleridge.ca