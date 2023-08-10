Rob Shaw performs in Memorial Peace Park as part of the Lunchtime Concert Series running through August. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Lunchtime concert series playing in Maple Ridge

Music in Memorial Peace Park on most weekdays in August

The lunchtime concert series in Maple Ridge gives people downtown a chance to relax in the park, listen to local live music, and even grab a bite to eat from a food truck.

There will be performances in Memorial Peace Park (11930 224th St.) each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout August – as part of the Lunchtime Concert Series, which is orchestrated by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Robert Shaw, Tucker Vincent, Greg Smith, Michael Babor, Derek Barnett and Holly Krauchi, Hot Mess, and UC The Clown and Friends are all performing.

There will be a variety of food vendors who will be on site, with special promotions and giveaways. On Thursday, Aug. 10, it will be a slice of pizza and can of pop for $5 from Pizza Studio.

For a full calendar of series performers and vendors see downtownmapleridge.ca

Live musicmaple ridgePitt Meadows

 

