MAD Dashers run/walk coming to Pitt Meadows next weekend

Dash for Diabetes starts in Osprey Village on May 15

Mad Dashers founders Randy MacKirdy and Neli Avila are bringing their run back to Osprey Village on May 15. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Dash for Diabetes is coming to Pitt Meadows next Sunday, May 15.

There will be 5k and 10k runs with routes taking participants, from Osprey Village along the Fraser River and through South Bonson.

Opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m., with runners taking off for both distances at 9 a.m.

Running hats and toques will be available as souvenirs, and the Mood Therapy Dance Band will be performing.

All funds will go to Diabetes Canada.

Organizer Neli Avila is a type 1 diabetic who was diagnosed later in life.

“With my passion for running and becoming a type 1 diabetic in 2012, I decided to make a difference for diabetes and start fundraising,” she said.

She was a founder of the group Making a Difference for Diabetes (MAD) Dashers, and they had their first run in 2019.

“I wanted to break down walls of those hiding from the disease, so there is no shame,to bring awareness that the disease is manageable with proper exercise and diet, and not let the disease manage you!”

She said the funds can help young children thrive and be able to go to D-Camp to learn how to live with diabetes.

The run will be her second live event with MAD Dashers. In 2020 she had to go virtual with the event, but now with public health restrictions lifted, they are going live.

The mission was to bring awareness to the community, raise funds and change the lives of all diabetics, and help them live healthy lives.

Registration, open until May 13, is through the Running Room website at events.runningroom.com

