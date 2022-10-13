The Secret Lantern Society is holding two lantern making workshops on Saturday, Oct. 15. (The News files)

The Secret Lantern Society is holding two lantern making workshops on Saturday, Oct. 15. (The News files)

Make a lantern for Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge

Workshops this Saturday, Oct. 15

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting the public to create lanterns in preparation for one of the community’s most celebrated events.

Two free lantern making workshops are going to be held with the Secret Lantern Society for display at Celebrate the Night – a Halloween-themed event that also celebrates Diwali, Moon Festival, and other fall season festivals that will be capped off by fireworks on Friday, Oct. 21.

At each workshop, participants will have the opportunity to create two lanterns: one that will be used at Celebrate the Night, and another to take home if they so choose.

The two workshops will take place on Saturday, October 15: one from 10-12 p.m.; and the other from 1-3 p.m..

Workshops are recommended for participant 5-years and up.

Those interested must preregister to secure a spot at mapleridge.ca/1484. Use barcode 44553 for the 10 a.m. workshop or 44554 for the 1 p.m. workshop.

Or preregister by calling 604-467-7422.

The workshops will be taking place in the multi-use room 4 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Place.

RELATED: Hundreds celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

ALSO READ: Fireworks illegal in Maple Ridge without permit

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Purple lights to shine a light on domestic violence in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

English Language Learners teacher, Harjit Chauhan (centre) has been actively involved with educating students and the community about cultural celebrations like Diwali and Ramadan. (The News)
Maple Ridge teacher wins national We Love Teachers contest

The Secret Lantern Society is holding two lantern making workshops on Saturday, Oct. 15. (The News files)
Make a lantern for Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge’s salmon groups worry drought will impact spawning salmon. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge salmon groups worry drought will hurt spawning

In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday, June 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd