Make a lantern for Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge

The Secret Lantern Society is holding two lantern making workshops on Saturday, Oct. 15. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting the public to create lanterns in preparation for one of the community’s most celebrated events.

Two free lantern making workshops are going to be held with the Secret Lantern Society for display at Celebrate the Night – a Halloween-themed event that also celebrates Diwali, Moon Festival, and other fall season festivals that will be capped off by fireworks on Friday, Oct. 21.

At each workshop, participants will have the opportunity to create two lanterns: one that will be used at Celebrate the Night, and another to take home if they so choose.

The two workshops will take place on Saturday, October 15: one from 10-12 p.m.; and the other from 1-3 p.m..

Workshops are recommended for participant 5-years and up.

Those interested must preregister to secure a spot at mapleridge.ca/1484. Use barcode 44553 for the 10 a.m. workshop or 44554 for the 1 p.m. workshop.

Or preregister by calling 604-467-7422.

The workshops will be taking place in the multi-use room 4 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Place.

RELATED: Hundreds celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

ALSO READ: Fireworks illegal in Maple Ridge without permit

maple ridge