MAP: Christmas light displays in the Lower Mainland

One of Surrey’s festive homes, at the corner of 63B Avenue and 165A Street, boasts a Christmas display featuring thousands of lights. (Submitted photo)

If you’ve got a spectacular light display at your home this winter, we want to see it.

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands for a chance to be featured in an online gallery, and be added to this list.

with "Christmas lights" in the subject line.

We’ve had a few submissions, but we want to see them all! Here’s what you’ve told us about so far:

SURREY:

Jeff Bagaoisan told us about a stunning Christmas light display at 12944 66B Ave in Surrey. The lights are perfectly synced with the music being played and broadcasted over 88.3FM. See a video below!

The Bonneteaus, a Cloverdale family at 16951 Jersey Dr., Surrey (169th St. and 60th Ave.), have once again set up their annual “Winter Wonderland Christmas” display. “We have even more decorations than last year,” wrote Andrea in a Facebook post. “We are again gratefully accepting donations for the Surrey Hospital NICU unit. I have to say we were recently blessed with twin grandsons born eight weeks early and they have had the pleasure of the wonderful care at the NICU.” Lights are on from about 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily. Special for Dec. 16, the family will have a little Christmas train on-site to take small passengers aboard, by donation from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Wagner family will be lighting things up on Dec 1 until Jan. 1 at 19056 63B Ave., Surrey. “Lights are set to music,” Karen Wagner tells the Now-Leader. “The music program is 30 minutes long and starts at 5:20 p.m. and runs every hour with the last show ending at 9:20 p.m. The lights remain on for the other half hour to view but do not dance to the music – the dancing lights are for half hour. All neighbours have participated with outstanding displays.”

Eric Gregory Boland tells us about his neighbours house that is lit up for Christmas, at 6598 192A St., Surrey

Several Surrey townhomes on 62A Avenue, just off of 152nd Street, have lit up the road.

Al Peterson tells us his entire cul-de-sac is lit up this holiday season. Check it out, at 8421 Spenser Pl., Surrey.

Willard Kimble says the lights on his home at 6116 163A St., are sychronized to music for about 30 minutes. The lights stay on for the remainder of the hour, and then the music starts all over again at the top of each hour.

There’s an epic light display at a Cloverdale home, and the owner tells us it takes him two months to set things up. And, this is his 24th year hosting the display. See it for yourself at 63B Avenue and 165A Street.

A home at 7311 194th St., Surrey is a treasure that used to be located in North Vancouver. “My husband has been doing his display for more than 32 years. We moved out here eight years ago and have been doing it here ever since. Every year we change things up by adding new things,” says wife Deanna Murray. “He takes pride in his decorations and loves to see the families walking at night and enjoying the lights. As he says: ‘If I can make one person happy, I have done a good job.’” This year the big man himself will be out front to greet families on select days. “Pets welcome as well,” Murray added.

Art & Lou’s Christmas Lights at 15097 90A Ave., Surrey is on now through to Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. “You may walk through or just drive past to enjoy the over 10,000 lights,” says Marylou Simmons. “Bring the kids and see the North Pole right here in Surrey! Also take in the Nativity scene.” Santa and friends will be visiting on Dec. 22 between 6 and 9 p.m. “There will be candy canes for the kids and coffee for the grownups. So why not bring your camera and have some fun,” says Simmons.

A house at 18279 Claytonwood Cres., Surrey boasts a Christmas display featuring thousands of lights. Marilyn Flathen tells us the lights are usually on between 5 and 9:30 p.m. nightly. “We do have problems with them shorting out when it is raining at times, but we do all we can to keep them on,” said Flathen.

Amanda Bos and Brandon Flaig are taking over the Wish Upon A Star Christmas display from their old neighbours (Brad and Carla), who held it for the last five years or more. This year, it will be located at 19367 62A Ave., Surrey. Why did they take it over? “It’s been a part of our lives for so long, and our kids’ lives for so long, it would be a shame for it to stop,” Amanda tells the Now-Leader. “It’s a tradition for us to be involved with it. It’s a lot of work, we started in the beginning of October, doing it every weekend, but it’s fun and the kids love helping set it up. It’s probably the biggest it’s ever been, since we combined all our stuff.” The big reveal night is set for Dec. 1, and Santa himself will be there from 7 to 9 p.m. After that, the display will be lit up daily through to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Donations are accepted for BC Children’s Hospital (last year, more than $4,000 was raised for the cause).

The Bodnarchuk residence, at 2513 141st St. in Surrey, is all lit up for the holidays.

LANGLEY:

From now until Jan. 6, visit the Sherwood Light Display with more than 30,000 lights synced to holiday tunes at 20656 44A Ave., Langley. The light display runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. all other days of the week.

Every evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Diane and Howard Oldaker will turn on their Candy Cane Lane display at 20388 43 Ave., Langley The Brookswood home is decked out in all-things candy cane, hence the name.

Visit Dan Warkentin’s light display in Langley’s Walnut Grove at 9211 211B St., from Dec. 1 to 13 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. or from Dec. 14 to 25 daily. Warkentin spends hours programming more than 6,000 channels of LED lights to dance to music played on 89.9 FM radio. See video below!

Ron Farmer’s Light Display will be lit up starting on Dec. 1 at 23924 68th Ave., Langley from 5 to 11 p.m. Farmer’s been decorating his house since the 1960s, and has collected more than 30,000 lights and hundreds of festive decorations.

The Ilott Christmas Display can be seen lighting up the neighbourhood nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at 9451 216B St., Langley.

Several homes are decked out in lights and holiday decor in a couple blocks along 66 Avenue at 192A St. and 193 St. in Langley.

The annual Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park has several thousands of dollars worth of lights and new displays. The display can be seen from the comfort of your vehicle as it’s set up as a drive-through. The scenic drive runs now until Dec. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Williams Park, at 238th Street and 68th Avenue.

James Aylen’s Candy Cane Lane runs daily at 3632 202 St., Langley from 4 to 11 p.m.

Holiday inflatables and lights are turned on nightly at 4284 208th St., Langley until the New Year.

Following last year’s popularity, Glow Christmas returns to Langley at Milner Village Garden Centre (6690 216 St.) until Jan. 19. The garden centre transformed its greenhouses into a massive indoor holiday playground. Tickets are available online at glowgardens.com.

DELTA:

Check out the Chang’s 2018 Christmas display, at 91st Avenue and 118th Street in North Delta. The home was the winner of Pulse FM’s 2017 Christmas Light Challenge.

A festive display at 7777 Stamford Pl., Delta includes a singing snowman, numerous animatronic displays and Santa in a Frosty hot-air balloon.

Another home at 7894 108 St., Delta features a miniature Santa’s workshop, a pen of light-up reindeer and a Christmas carousel.

MISSION:

Joe and Dorothy Kovacs celebrate their 24th year of lighting up their home, located at 33550 12th Avenue. The public can walk onto their property and enjoy the displays while listening to Christmas music. The display is open every day from 5 to 10 p.m. until Jan. 1.

The Vendrasco family features a display at 32228 Buffalo Drive of more than 35,000 lights that play with music, as well as a nativity scene, flying reindeer and much more. Lights will be on from 5 to 10:30 nightly until Jan. 1. The family will collect cash and non-perishable food donations for the local Christmas Bureau.

ABBOTSFORD:

The Hood family, who used to do a display on Sussex Street, have moved and have brought the holiday spirit to their new home. Their display, located at 3863 Kensington Court, includes inflatable characters, handmade wooden cutouts, rope light figures and thousands of lights. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31. Donations are collected for Cyrus Centre for at-risk and homeless youth in Abbotsford.

This display, located at 1405 Kaslo Court, includes blowups and thousands of flashing lights. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

This year the Johnson fam33232 Keats Courtily have stepped it up with more than 15,000 lights, including Santa’s sleigh and a herd of reindeer at their home at 3791 Balsam Cres. The house is covered in the Griswold fashion of as many lights as they could find space for, and a large vintage Noel with sliding penguins. Lights are on nightly from 4:30 to 11:30.

This is the second year for the Harling family to have a large display at their home at 2148 Vinewood Street. Theirs features dancing lights and inflatable characters. They add something new every day.

The Kreschuk family light display features six blow-ups, a big tree in front, and homemade woodwork pieces with a big Merry Christmas sign on the top of the house. The display, located at 32273 Adair Avenue, is open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. nightly until Christmas.

The Blais family’s display, located at 2136 Primrose St., features 40 Christmas inflatables on the roof and throughout the yard, as well as thousands of lights. Donations are being collected for the food bank. The inflatables are on from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the lights are on at dusk.

This display by Ken and Brenda Keis features more than 30,000 lights and unique figurines, including a Winter Wonderland, train, carolers and a nativity scene. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at their home located at 32895 Harwood Pl.

This display by the Myrhe family, located at 33232 Keats Court, takes a traditional approach with stars, wreaths, lighted bushes, Santa with his sleigh and reindeer, and more. The display is on nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Also check out the Sempowich family’s display at 1675 Keats Court and the lights at 33235 Keats Court.

MAPLE RIDGE:

Black Press reporter Ashley Wadhwani told us about a killer display in Maple Ridge, at 12266 203rd St.

HOPE:

This Hope apartment building, located at 220 Turner St., has really gotten into the holiday spirit. What started with one resident decorating their entire apartment inside and out has since grown to four decorated balconies.

HARRISON HOT SPRINGS:

The first ever Lights on the Lake has turned the tiny village of Harrison Hot Springs into a winter wonderland, complete with Sasquatch displays, towering Christmas trees and endless lights, sure to help every visitor embrace the Christmas spirit. An Instagram-lovers dreamland, the picture opportunities are endless. Lights on the Lake can be found at 108 Esplanade Ave.



