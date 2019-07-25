(2018 BC Summer Games) The opening ceremony in Cowichan in 2018.

Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games opening ceremony could draw 8,000

Province divided into eight zones, with estimated 2,800 athletes.

There is no better way to kick off the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games than to take in the magic of the opening ceremony.

It will be held in the early evening of Thursday, July 23, 2020. While the venue hasn’t been announced, the opening ceremony is expected to welcome up to 8,000 guests, says the BC Games website.

“The Games torch will be lit at the opening ceremony and the Games will be declared open,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“The Games participants – athletes, coaches, and officials – parade into the ceremony by zone.”

The province is divided into eight zones and with 2,784 athletes this year.

The athletes’ parade has the same pride-filled feel as the Olympics’ opening ceremony, Noble added.

While the venue to host the ceremonies hasn’t been announced yet, organizers do know both the opening and closing ceremonies will inspire everyone who attends.

READ ALSO: Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

At the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan, local dancers, drummers and pipers delighted the audience of thousands.

The venues for the opening and closing ceremonies in Maple Ridge should be confirmed by early fall, said Noble. Who will be the torch bearer(s) will not be determined until much closer to the Games, she added.

But if you just can’t wait for the Games to get underway in Maple Ridge, the BC Games Society has a few pre-Games events scheduled to get the community excited, including a 100-day countdown celebration in April.

There will be a torch-lighting ceremony, among other surprises to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the Games, she said.

There will be a community awareness event in January, too.

“The purpose of this event is to build excitement in the community about the Games and launch volunteer recruitment,” said Noble.

 


