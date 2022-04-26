Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will be opening their studios once again for Mother’s Day

The free Art Studio Tour is returning May 7 and 8

Woodworker Gord Hart, right, in his gallery. (Special to The News)

This Mother’s Day weekend immerse yourself in the arts as the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour makes its return bigger and better than ever.

Opening their doors to the public will be 42 artists in 27 studios who will feature one-of-a-kind paintings, pottery, fabric art, and woodwork, that will be for sale directly from the artist.

Artists will also be giving demonstrations.

This is the first Art Studio Tour after two years of cancellations.

Studios will be open from 10-4 p.m. both days of the tour and brochures featuring a map of the studios can be found at the Maple Ridge Public Library, The ACT Arts Centre, the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, and the Pitt Meadows Public Library.

Maps can also be found online at artstudiotour.ca/how-to-find-us.

To read up on each artist go to artstudiotour.ca.

Studios will be following current provincial health orders.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour is a not-for-profit organization that has been connecting artists with community for more than 24 years.

RELATED: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend in 2019

ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on hold in 2020

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Artist Trudy Deaton with her paintings. (Special to The News)