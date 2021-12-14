Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters raise thousands for those struggling this Christmas

Hundreds of pounds of non-perishables collected and new toys

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue raise money for the Friends In Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society on Saturday for Firefighters for Families. (Special to The News)

Local firefighters raised thousands of dollars to help those in need in the community this Christmas.

In Maple Ridge firefighters who stood outside of local grocery stores raised $18,624 and 860 pounds of non-perishable food. And Pitt Meadows firefighters raised $11,362 and 580 pounds of food – for the Friends In Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Both fire departments also collected “lots” of new, unwrapped toys for children this Christmas as well.

“It was an almost perfect day weather wise and everyone had a lot of fun even when it rained for an hour,” said Mary Robson, executive director of the food bank.

“Both fire departments set a new record for cash donations,” added Robson.

There was also a special visit from Santa who presented members of the Youth Academy and firefighters with a cheque of $5,000 from Lorval Developments, the new owners of the Haney Place Mall.

“That is amazing for a fundraising event to raise almost $30,000 in just five hours. We are so happy to have them back this year,” remarked Robson.

Pitt Meadows firefighters with Councillor Gwen O’Connell during Firefighters for Families on Saturday. (Special to The News)

