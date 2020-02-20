Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows museums offer exclusive tours during Heritage Week

Curious residents can dig into the history of their hometowns Sunday

Museums in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge will offer a look back in time in celebration of Heritage Week (Feb 17-23)

For residents interested in forging a connection with the past, Pitt Meadows Museum will host The Walk Continues. Taking place on Sunday (Feb 23) from 2-4 p.m., the tour will be a virtual walk from the museum’s grounds south to Bonson Rd.

“Last year we did a Harris Rd. walking tour from the museum north to the Lougheed,”said curator, Leslie Norman.

“The change this year is it’s an indoor walking tour we’re doing through a slide show. It’s basically a virtual walking tour because we’re expecting rain.”

Norman said they will look at some of the sites between 122nd Ave and Bonson Rd. and talk about houses and buildings that go back to 1909.

“We’ll be talking about who Harris was and how Hammond Rd. got its name and all the places in between,” she said.

“We’ll even talk about some of the quirky ways some of the properties were used. For instance, did you know at one time, where Pitt Meadows Elementary School was, there was a polo pony farm?”

Their sister museum in Maple Ridge will have a behind-the-scenes tour on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

“We’ll be going into our storage areas and out to the brickyard office, [which is] the second building in the park here where the museum is located,” curator Shea Henry said.

“People can see where we store our objects and find out what we do as a museum.”

There will also be a look forward to what the museum might look like in the future as well as a discussion on its role in the community.

Henry says getting to see the heritage building might be interesting for some.

“Usually we don’t have the brickyard office open and it’s a really neat old building.”

Maple Ridge Museum board president will also be hosting a walking tour of the old part of Maple Ridge Cemetery as well.

“A lot of the older families are buried there,” said Henry.

“So she’ll be talking about the families, the cemetery and the history there.”



