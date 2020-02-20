Maple Ridge Museum. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows museums offer exclusive tours during Heritage Week

Curious residents can dig into the history of their hometowns Sunday

Museums in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge will offer a look back in time in celebration of Heritage Week (Feb 17-23)

For residents interested in forging a connection with the past, Pitt Meadows Museum will host The Walk Continues. Taking place on Sunday (Feb 23) from 2-4 p.m., the tour will be a virtual walk from the museum’s grounds south to Bonson Rd.

“Last year we did a Harris Rd. walking tour from the museum north to the Lougheed,”said curator, Leslie Norman.

“The change this year is it’s an indoor walking tour we’re doing through a slide show. It’s basically a virtual walking tour because we’re expecting rain.”

READ MORE: Old Maple Ridge household names up for heritage register

Norman said they will look at some of the sites between 122nd Ave and Bonson Rd. and talk about houses and buildings that go back to 1909.

“We’ll be talking about who Harris was and how Hammond Rd. got its name and all the places in between,” she said.

“We’ll even talk about some of the quirky ways some of the properties were used. For instance, did you know at one time, where Pitt Meadows Elementary School was, there was a polo pony farm?”

Their sister museum in Maple Ridge will have a behind-the-scenes tour on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

“We’ll be going into our storage areas and out to the brickyard office, [which is] the second building in the park here where the museum is located,” curator Shea Henry said.

“People can see where we store our objects and find out what we do as a museum.”

There will also be a look forward to what the museum might look like in the future as well as a discussion on its role in the community.

Henry says getting to see the heritage building might be interesting for some.

“Usually we don’t have the brickyard office open and it’s a really neat old building.”

READ MORE: Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Museum board president will also be hosting a walking tour of the old part of Maple Ridge Cemetery as well.

“A lot of the older families are buried there,” said Henry.

“So she’ll be talking about the families, the cemetery and the history there.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Heritage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows museums offer exclusive tours during Heritage Week

Curious residents can dig into the history of their hometowns Sunday

Family keeps fighting for justice in RCMP shooting death of Maple Ridge man

Kyaw Din was shot and killed by the Ridge Meadows RCMP in August

Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

Winning workplace must raise at least $500

Weather: Another sunny day forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Sharing hugs and happiness in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Teams of volunteers gave out hugs for Valentine’s Day

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Most Read