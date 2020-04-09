Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News)

MAPLE RIDGE AND PITT MEADOWS PLEASE SHARE: Hope for…

Let’s show the world this town is united – full of love and hope

In these challenging times, when we can’t necessarily be there for all the special people in our lives, the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News is launching the “Hope For…” initiative.

It takes the concept of love and support introduced through the hearts in the window campaign and the 7 p.m. nightly frontline pot banging, a step further, said publisher Lisa Craik.

“We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who they’re hoping for, praying for, or thinking of during these difficult times. What are our hopes for the future.”

Maybe it’s an elderly relative distanced for safety reasons.

Maybe it’s a group of first responders or health care professionals out there risking their lives to keep us all safe.

Maybe it’s a child who has warmed your heart by filling your neighbourhood with art, bearing messages of inspiration and support.

RELATED – IN IT TOGETHER: Join together in sharing gratitude for Canadians

“Whoever that is for you or whatever you are hoping for– and it doesn’t necessarily have to be about one person, it can be a group of people such as doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, truckers, graduates, or love, community, whatever you want it to be about – put that on our special pages inside today’s edition of the The News, then take that message of hope and tape it to your window for all to see,” Craik encouraged.

“We just want you to tell us who or what you are hopeful for during this challenging time,” she added.

“We’re all in need of hope right now. We need hope that this is going to go away, and that we are mentally, physically, financially, and socially going to come through this and support each other along the way.”

The Hope For… initiative, which runs over the course of the next several weeks, is intended to foster a further show of support for our fellow neighbours, she said.

Let’s make Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows trend as a community full of true love and hope.

Please make sure to take a picture of you or your family holding your sign, and email that photograph to us so we can share your sentiment with the world.

Send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com or share on the The News’ Facebook page.

“We look forward to hearing from you,” Craik said.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows Cycle donates cycling glasses to staff at Royal Columbian Hospital

Just Posted

MAPLE RIDGE AND PITT MEADOWS PLEASE SHARE: Hope for…

Let’s show the world this town is united – full of love and hope

Two-year-old Retriever from Maple Ridge returns home a champion

Rain was honoured with the 17th annual Purina Outstanding Derby Field Trial Retriever Award

IN IT TOGETHER: Join together in sharing gratitude for Canadians

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

Maple Ridge has cut 140 auxiliary workers due to COVID-19 shutdown

Pitt Meadows stays put on layoffs for now

Plans already underway to help Maple Ridge businesses survive COVID-19

Meeting scheduled for April 9

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Human rights complaint over city’s Pride flag tossed out

Kari Simpson’s attempt to block Langley City’s flag raising has failed

Abbotsford prison has confirmed COVID-19 case

Pacific Regional Treatment Centre is the third prison in B.C. in one week to confirm case

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

Most Read