MAPLE RIDGE AND PITT MEADOWS PLEASE SHARE: Hope for…

Let’s show the world this town is united – full of love and hope

Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News)

In these challenging times, when we can’t necessarily be there for all the special people in our lives, the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News is launching the “Hope For…” initiative.

It takes the concept of love and support introduced through the hearts in the window campaign and the 7 p.m. nightly frontline pot banging, a step further, said publisher Lisa Craik.

“We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who they’re hoping for, praying for, or thinking of during these difficult times. What are our hopes for the future.”

Maybe it’s an elderly relative distanced for safety reasons.

Maybe it’s a group of first responders or health care professionals out there risking their lives to keep us all safe.

Maybe it’s a child who has warmed your heart by filling your neighbourhood with art, bearing messages of inspiration and support.

“Whoever that is for you or whatever you are hoping for– and it doesn’t necessarily have to be about one person, it can be a group of people such as doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, truckers, graduates, or love, community, whatever you want it to be about – put that on our special pages inside today’s edition of the The News, then take that message of hope and tape it to your window for all to see,” Craik encouraged.

“We just want you to tell us who or what you are hopeful for during this challenging time,” she added.

“We’re all in need of hope right now. We need hope that this is going to go away, and that we are mentally, physically, financially, and socially going to come through this and support each other along the way.”

The Hope For… initiative, which runs over the course of the next several weeks, is intended to foster a further show of support for our fellow neighbours, she said.

Let’s make Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows trend as a community full of true love and hope.

Please make sure to take a picture of you or your family holding your sign, and email that photograph to us so we can share your sentiment with the world.

Send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com or share on the The News’ Facebook page.

“We look forward to hearing from you,” Craik said.

