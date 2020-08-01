A socially-distanced Seniors Week was celebrated outside the Pitt Meadows Seniors Recreation Centre recently. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors can expect new resource guide in September

More information on elder abuse prevention and legal support services

Elder abuse prevention and legal support services will be highlighted in the upcoming Seniors Resource Guide to help those vulnerable and isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year the Seniors Network and The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News collaborate on a new edition of the guide that keeps local seniors informed about programs and services in the community.

The guide will feature everything from programs and organizations, services and supports, recreation and leisure, housing and transportation, volunteer opportunities and more.

The eighth edition of the Seniors Resource Guide will be available in September.

RELATED: Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

“With each edition we are able to refine the directory a little more,” explained Seniors Network coordinator, Heather Treleaven.

“This year, we are improving the information we have on the prevention of elder abuse and legal support services,” noted Treleaven, due to the recent pandemic that has intensified the isolation of seniors who were already vulnerable.

“We want to make sure we are reaching out to them and helping where we can,” Treleaven said.

The Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network was formed in 2008 with the goal of collaborating with the community to improve the health and well-being of local seniors.

RELATED: Searching for isolated seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with music and dance

The News is pleased to be partnering again with the Seniors Network on this valuable resource for our community,” added publisher, Lisa Craik.

The guide will be distributed through the newspaper to select households in Maple Ridge and will be available for pick-up at the seniors’ centres, recreation centres and libraries.

For information on how to have a listing, email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com or call 604-786-7404.

For information on display advertising rates, email lisa.craik@mapleridgenews.com or call 604-476-2728.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

