The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is hosting tax preparation drop-off events for seniors needing help with filling out their returns. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors tax clinics offer drive-up drop-off service

No appointments needed for seniors who meet eligibility criteria to get tax help

Seniors have extra time to file their taxes but what about those struggling with the paperwork?

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is offering physically distanced tax help.

No appointment is necessary. The process is drive in and drop off during the designated times.

“One of our volunteers will take it home and prepare them for them,” said Maria Perretta, the society’s executive director.

The volunteers will contact the seniors directly if they have any questions while filling out the tax returns. As of late May, the volunteers had done about 250 tax returns, which is on par with what was done in previous years.

Struggling with the paperwork can mean a senior does not receive money due to them. Perretta explained that the volunteer help with tax return prep had a significant impact for the seniors last tax season, for instance.

“That results in about $15,000 staying in the bank accounts of local seniors,” she noted.

To qualify for the seniors society tax clinics, people must be at least 55 years of age, and have an annual household income of less than $35,000 for an individual and $45,000 for couples.

People do not have to be members of the society in order to get the volunteer help with their tax returns but must qualify for a basic tax return. Unfortunately, the service cannot do returns for the deceased nor those in bankruptcy. The service is free.

Canadians have until June 1 to file their returns. People who miss that deadline but still file and make any payments by Sept. 1 will not be assessed the typical penalties for lateness, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Local tax help is available at the Maple Ridge seniors centre, 12150 224th St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. The centre can be reached at 604-467-4993.

Reach the Pitt Meadows centre at 604-457-4771 with any questions. It’s tax drop-off is available Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The tax clinics have traditionally been held in February, March and April, but those were cancelled due to the pandemic. The society was able to get the tax prep volunteers back for this amended schedule and the no-appointment format, Perretta explained.

Seniorstaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors tax clinics offer drive-up drop-off service

No appointments needed for seniors who meet eligibility criteria to get tax help

LETTER: Former mayoralty candidate questions government actions around COVID

Former Maple Ridge resident suggests governments ruined lives and fed fears with lies about virus

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows grads will be celebrating virtually this year

In-person commencement ceremonies for this years grads will take place sometime during the next school year

VIDEO: Maple Ridge’s Kanaka Creek park expands

Metro Vancouver adds almost four hectares to the 450-hectare regional park

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Chilliwack teachers, assistants concerned with lack of PPE guidelines ahead of school reopening

As schools get ready to open, many worry measures won’t be enough to protect students from COVID-19

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

Most Read