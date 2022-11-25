Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shoppers being pushed to shop locally this Black Friday

Business Improvement Association and Chamber of Commerce say local support is needed

Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows includes dozens of local businesses, ranging from coffee shops to salons. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday upon us, many shoppers will be stocking up on holiday gifts in the coming days.

In B.C. alone, 22 per cent of consumers report shopping in-store for holiday gifts on Black Friday, with another 34 per cent shopping online, according to Statistica.

But as people get ready to scope out some great deals this weekend, the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA), are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses.

“Shopping locally is always important. And even though online may be more convenient during the busy holiday season, many of our local retailers count on their holiday sales and put a lot of extra work into supporting consumers over the holidays,” said DMRBIA executive director Flori Chaykowski.

With approximately 450 members in the local Chamber of Commerce, executive director Kristi Maier said that there is no shortage of options in the communities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

“Follow local places on social media to see what deal they have coming up,” recommended Maier. “Do your research before deciding to shop outside of the community.”

She also suggested that shoppers buy gift cards to their local businesses if they’re not sure what presents to purchase.

Both Maier and Chaykowski also highlighted how much more the local economy is stimulated when shoppers buy from their neighbourhood businesses.

According to LOCO BC and Vancity, local businesses recirculate between 27 and 67 cents of every dollar in sales back into the local economy, compared to the 10 to 18 cents from non-local businesses.

“Local and small business support goes a long way,” said Chaykowski.