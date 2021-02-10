Maple Ridge animal welfare group benefits from B.C. gaming grants

Paws for Hope in Maple Ridge received a $65,000 provincial gaming grant. (Paws for Hope/Special to The News)

Paws for Hope Animal Foundation in Maple Ridge has received a $65,000 provincial gaming grant.

The gaming grant is part of $4.8 million given out specifically to environmental organizations between 2020 and 2021 that create opportunities for people to learn about, connect with and protect nature.

According to the organization’s website, they have been in operation since 2011 and have three key motives: to prevent unnecessary harm to animals through education, advocacy, outreach and support; to help people who are struggling to access veterinary care for their pets in order to reduce undue suffering; and to build partnerships in the community that promote best practices, professionalism, and accountability throughout B.C.’s animal welfare sector.

Paws for Hope is one of 138 environmental groups receiving a grant.

Another $6.3 million from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants was giving to 132 not-for-profit organizations that provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue, disaster relief and emergency preparedness resources.

In total $11 million was given out.

“Our government is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a wide variety of activities that contribute to building vibrant, healthy communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” she added.

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout British Columbia.



