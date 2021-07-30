Maple Ridge archer competed at 1972 Olympics at age of 59

Maple Ridge Museum and Archives recounts the life of an amazing woman

Maple Ridge competitive archer Margery Saunders competed at the 1972 Munich Olympics at the age of 59. (P03576 Maple Ridge Museum and Archives)

With the Summer Olympics under way in Tokyo, and three Maple Ridge athletes taking part, the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives remember a past Olympian from the city.

At the age of 59, Maple ridge’s own Margery Saunders competed at the 1972 Munich Olympics in the sport of archery.

“Born in 1913, Margery was an athlete and adventurer her whole life, competing in cycling and rifle marksmanship,” says the social media post.

“After serving as a telegraph operator in WWII, she found her love and talent for archery in the 1950s. She had dreamed of going to the Olympics since she was a small child, and in 1972 finally got her chance.

“Margery remains an inspiration every day to us here at the museum and to all of those who read her incredible life story.”

historymaple ridgeOlympics