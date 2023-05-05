Maple Ridge art club’s spring show examines effects of pandemic

Opening reception for the Garibaldi Art Club’s juried show Close To Home is Saturday, May 6

Opening reception for Close To Home takes place Saturday, May 6. (Special to The News)

The COVID-19 pandemic forced society to look inwards instead of outwards, to retreat into our individual bubbles, rather than explore the outside world.

This is the theme of the artwork featured in the upcoming Garibaldi Art Club’s spring show called Close To Home.

The juried show explores the effects of the pandemic where people stayed close to home to “find ways to survive and even thrive in this new environment.”

“The artists, during COVID, looked more to their own surroundings for inspiration. There are a lot of local landscape scenes that will be familiar to the public,” explained club member Diane Speirs.

There will be 64 pieces at the show and all of the artwork will be for sale.

About 23 artists from Mission to Coquitlam, with the majority being from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, took part.

Jurors will choose first, second, third, and honourary mentions, with the winners to be announced at the opening on Saturday.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith will be attending and speaking at the opening.

Close To Home opening takes place from 10 a,.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the ACT Art Galley, 11944 Haney Pl., Maple Ridge.

The show runs until Saturday, June 24.