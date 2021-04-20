Maple Ridge art gallery welcomes Art Studio Tour

Faerie Folk by Kerry McLaren. (Special to The News)

The Art Studio Tour has come to the ACT.

In what is being called a “pandemic pivot”, the ACT Art Gallery has opened its doors to more than two dozen artists that would have been part of this years Art Studio Tour.

The exhibition called Sharing Joy will feature the work of artists from across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Over the past 20 years, visitors would flock to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the Art Studio Tour where they could visit studios in both communities.

Each year more than 1,500 people would take part.

This year the tour, once again, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Part of the strength of the arts and culture industry is its innate resourcefulness,” said Curtis Pendleton, artistic and executive director at The ACT Arts Centre, about their resolve to support the tour this year.

“We work daily to find creative ways to address challenges and to support each other.”

Sharing Joy will explore how art brings joy, especially in challenging times. Patrons can expect to see paintings in all mediums, functional pottery, ceramic sculptures, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, mosaics, and more, all from the artistic talent in this community, said Pendleton.

Kerry McLaren, co-chair of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour, said the artists are hoping the theme of the exhibition will resonate with the community.

“Artists translated the theme, ‘Sharing Joy’, through the language of their art, in the hopes of sharing their joy with the community,” she said.

“The artists’ interpretation was a wonderful outpouring of joyous remarks about inspiration coming from our beautiful natural surroundings, our families, pets, and so much more,” added McLaren

Sharing Joy will run until Saturday, June 26, 2021 in The ACT Art Gallery.

Free, timed-entry tickets to the exhibition are now open for online booking at theactmapleridge.org/tickets.