Michelle Gillespie has been painting for more than 20 years. She enjoys painting with acrylic and uses careful brushstrokes, wanting each painting to be successful. A few of her favorite subjects to paint are houses, flowers and animals. For the 2021 Spring Art Show, Gillespie painted a house in the mountains called ‘A Northern Home’ after J.E.H. MacDonald. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge art studio to hold virtual exhibition

Artist interviews, demonstrations and door prize at Vicuña Art Studio spring show

Vicuña Art Studio is holding a Virtual Spring Art Show.

There will be artist interviews, demonstrations, door prizes, and the latest and best works of Vicuña artists.

“The spring art show will showcase our artists’ latest and best works. Through art-making, our artists can stay grounded and optimistic,” said studio director Dhanha Lee.

Vicuña Art Studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, and is supported by funding from the provincial government and donations from patrons and supporting members.

The studio was created in response to a need for artists with developmental disabilities who wanted to pursue their artistic ambitions further than a casual arts and craft or recreational experience.

It opened its doors in 2008.

Every student who enters the studio is assured access to professional instruction, quality canvas, paint, brushes, clay and tools. They are further supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

“Normally, we would have an in-person exhibition with the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour during the Mother’s Day weekend, but since we cannot have an in-person show for the public this year, we are hosting a virtual show,” said Lee, reminding the public that all of the artworks will be for sale.

The Virtual Spring Art Show will be live-streamed from 11-11:45 a.m. on Friday, May 7th.

To see the show go to vicunaartstudio.com/art-show.

To ask about artwork call 604-465-7526.

