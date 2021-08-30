Maple Ridge artist volunteers to brighten up the boarded up hair salon

Mardecus Hair Salon to get a new exterior after a car crashed in through the front windows

A local artist has volunteered to take up the challenge to transform the exterior of Maredcus Hair Studio after the front got smashed in.

Maple Ridge-based artist Gabrielle Vaughn came across a call for an artist by the hair studio, after a car crashed through the front windows of the hair studio.

On Aug. 9, a car crashed into the front of Mardecus Hair Studio at 206 Street and Lougheed Highway, while a client was sitting in the front foyer waiting for a pick up after her appointment. A 70-year-old driver crashed through the front of the salon, missing the client by mere inches. While there were no injuries, the hair studio suffered substantial damage and had to board up the front. After this, studio owner Michele Rae put a call out for an artist to brighten up the space.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge salon owner seeking local artist to beautify storefront after car crashed through it

“When Gabrielle contacted me, I was so happy! We had a few artists reach out, but Gabrielle’s work really spoke to me,” said Rae, who wanted to have an art piece on the front to signal to customers that they were open for business, and to turn a negative incident into something positive.

“It will be such a bright spot for those driving in to the parking spot, for our customers, for our staff and will be good exposure for Gabrielle’s art,” she said.

Vaughn, who has been an artist for the past 25 years, has worked on several commissioned pieces and a few murals, but never before in a space with so much exposure for her artwork. She sketched out the mural for the hair salon over the weekend and started painting Monday.

“We are so grateful that she is volunteering her creativity and talent because this year has been tough but having someone local in the community do this, makes me emotional,” said Rae.

ALSO READ: Car crashes through front entrance of a Maple Ridge salon

Artist Gabrielle Vaughn (right) with Mardecus Hair studio owner Michelle Rae, outside the studio working on the mural.(Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Artist Gabrielle Vaughn (right) with Mardecus Hair studio owner Michelle Rae, outside the studio working on the mural.(Priyanka Ketkar/The News)