Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett just published his first science fiction novel. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett just published his first science fiction novel. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge author publishes first Sci Fi

Story takes place in the year 2337 on a planet divided in two

The year is 2337 and the world has been divided in two.

War has ravaged the planet.

Now an invention has been developed by a citizen named Adam, that allows for communication with the past.

Adam’s goal is to prevent wars from ever occurring again.

But, will the people choose to make peace with the people on the other side of the planet on their own? Or will Adam’s invention be used by governing authorities to control people from the past?

That is the question posed by Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett in his new science fiction novel The One Being.

Bennett started writing the novel in the summer of 2018.

The 22-year-old had always been good at writing. When he attended Maple Ridge Secondary School he took a creative writing course.

“I think the first thing I ever wrote that inspired me to get into writing was in Grade 10,” said the Simon Fraser University computer science student.

For his first two years of high school he was in the honours English class, but was taken out of it for Grade 10.

He strove to get back into the honours class for his final two years.

RELATED: Book for grieving kids earns accolades for Maple Ridge author

So, when he was given an assignment to write a short story about a super hero, he gave it his all.

“My teacher told me it was one of the best ones she had ever read,” noted Bennett.

He decided from that moment that he wanted to put his skill to good use. He knew at some point of time in his life he wanted to write a book.

And once he started writing The One Being, the Ridge resident couldn’t stop.

“I had the inspiration and I was writing all the time,” said Bennett who spent between two and five hours about six days a week working on it.

He completed his first draft in April, 2019. After a few rounds of revision he began submitting the work to publishers. It was picked up by Austin Macauley Publishers in New York.

Bennett’s genre of choice is science fiction.

“It’s only limited to your imagination,” explained the author, who felt he had some great ideas for his new book including a powerful message.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows author releases seventh book in fantasy series

“It’s got a really powerful sub-theme about religion in this book in that I think that faith is really important for people but I don’t think it should control your life,” said Bennett.

“I think you should be able to do whatever you like regardless of what you believe in. But I think that faith is a very powerful guiding hand for us going forward,” he added.

Bennett would like to develop the story into a series spanning seven or eight books. He is currently working on the second book.

“I want to span thousands of years and I want significant parts of human history to be in play and each book to have a specific sub-theme about life,” he disclosed about the series.

For now he is hoping readers will have the kind of experience where they have the opportunity to piece things together.

“There’s more than the physical actions that are happening. There’s a lot going on underneath.”

The One Being is available for purchase on Amazon and Indigo.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorBooksmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cythera House recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Just Posted

Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett just published his first science fiction novel. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author publishes first Sci Fi

Story takes place in the year 2337 on a planet divided in two

The need for services for women and children impacted by violence and abuse in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows continues to grow. (Pixabay)
Cythera House recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Maple Ridge transition house has bene serving women in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 37 years.

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

Fraser Health has new reporting system for school exposures

A woman walks her dog in Sardis Park on a rainy autumn afternoon Oct. 15, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy rains in the next 24 hours for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

An intense frontal system over the B.C. coast today will bring up to 90 mm up to Tuesday midday

Natasha Statham and her “poppa,” Roy Hubbeard shared a moment, before COVID hit. (Special to The News)
LETTER: The Year 2020, so much to be thankful for

Grandfather moved by granddaughter’s positive outlook

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read