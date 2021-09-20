Maple Ridge author’s latest children’s book a hilarious look at pet allergies

Holy Fruit Toots Rosie will be available for sale in three weeks

A children’s book about pet allergies is the latest creation by Maple Ridge author Christine J. Logan.

Holy Fruit Toots Rosie is about a black lab who gets into a box of cereal that is left on a table after his family eats breakfast. After eating the entire box, Rosie, the dog, starts tooting the fruity cereal out his tail end.

The book is loosely based on her daughter’s real-life dog Rosie, their cat Opie. and their entire family.

“Rosie is so cute and smart, but she is so sneaky and fast stealing your food,” said Logan of her daughter’s dog.

This is the second children’s book for the local author, who started working on the book in April.

Her first book, Because You Care For Beany Bear, received a Literary Titan Book Award.

With her new book she wanted children to be able to have a good laugh.

“I thought it would be a funny book for kids, right? Because kids love talking about toots and poop,” said Logan.

And she also wanted to relay how important pet allergies can be.

“They are just as important as people allergies,” she said.

At the end of the book she has included allergy symptoms to watch for in pets and examples of foods that can cause allergies.

Holy Fruit Toots Rosie will be out in about three weeks and will be available for sale on Logan’s website.

And she wants pet owners to be aware of how serious pet allergies can be.

Logan started the book, illustrated by Gayatri Ray, in April. It will be available for sale on her website at cloganinsideinspiration.com in about three weeks.

Logan will also be at the Haney Farmer’s Market on Oct. 16 and will have both children’s books available for sale.

