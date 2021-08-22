Maple Ridge A&W cancels classic car show

The annual A&W Cruisin’ For A Cause along 228 Street in Maple Ridge was cancelled this year. (The News files)

The annual classic car show held at A&W in Maple Ridge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In years past Cruisin’ for a Cause drew hundreds of people. Classic cars lined 228 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road that was closed to traffic due to the volume of vehicles that took part.

The show that would have been held on Thursday, Aug. 19, would have been in its 13th year and was a traditional local fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Instead the popular burger franchise held their 13th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, where $2 from every Teen burger was donated to help battle MS.

According to the MS Society of Canada, MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with an estimated 90,000 people across the country living with the disease, and an average of 12 Canadians diagnosed every day.

Across Canada A&W raised $533,532 for the cause.

