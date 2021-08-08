Maple Ridge BIA car boot sale returning to downtown

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA car boot sale is now closed to vendors. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) is gearing up for their fourth ever car boot sale.

A car boot sale is like a garage sale but items are sold out of the trunk of a vehicle instead.

“It’s just to give people a chance to get rid of their stuff and meet with the community,” said Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the local BIA.

Businesses within the BIA will be selling products that they can no longer sell in their stores, alongside members of the community who want to hold a garage sale, but not at their homes.

There will also be a mini doughnut vendor and live entertainment.

Admission is free.

And, at the end of the day, whatever doesn’t sell can be donated to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store.

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Car Boot Sale takes place from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot of the hospice society thrift store at 12011 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

