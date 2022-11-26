Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish kicks off

Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, left, and Dave Sheppard with Haney Appliance and Sound draw receipts for the BIA’s Win Your Wish contest last year. (The News files)

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s 10th annual Win Your Wish contest has officially kicked off.

From until Saturday, Dec. 31 at midnight, shoppers at stores in Maple Ridge’s downtown core, can drop off their receipts at marked drop boxes, with their name, contact information, and their choice of one of nine prizes that are up for grabs this year.

The value of the prize packages is $19,000.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the prizes will be drawn at 11 a.m. at ValleyFair Mall.

If a receipt is drawn and somebody already won that prize, then that person is out of luck and another receipt is drawn for a prize package that hasn’t been won.

Receipts will be drawn until all the prizes are won.

Two new sponsors, Haney Place Mall and Blue Mountain Kitchens and Interiors will also have prize packages available to be won in the contest.

This years prize packages are:

• a home toy package plus a tablet worth $2,000 from Haney Appliance and Sound

• a dream floral package plus a tablet worth $2,000 from Maple Ridge Florist

• a gift certificate package plus a tablet worth $2,000 from ValleyFair Mall

• a Haney Place Mall prize package plus a tablet worth $2,000

• a dream travel package from Expedia Cruises

• a UGO cabinet package, kitchen or bathroom, plus a tablet worth $2,000 from Blue Mountain Kitchens and Interiors

• a jewellery package from Ryan Jewellers worth $2,000

• a total automotive package plus a tablet from Start Automotive

• a home sweet home package plus a tablet worth $2,000 from Fuller Watson Home Furnishings

• and the second chance draw where 10 extra receipts will be drawn and the winners will receive a total of $100 in gift certificates redeemable at more than 80 downtown businesses.

Last year around 8,000 receipts were collected for the contest.

Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, is hoping people shop local.

“We want to support our local businesses,” she said.

For more information go to winyourwish.ca.

