Maple Ridge BIA’s annual food drive to go on all October

Donations would go towards the Friends in Need Food Bank

Mary Robson of the food bank and the BIA are both urging people to check the expiry date of products before donating. (THE NEWS/files)

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s (BIA) food bank drive for raising funds and food for the Friends in Need Food Bank, has started.

The organization is undertaking its annual food drive for the holiday season and as many as 48 downtown businesses are participating in this year’s food drive. Starting Oct. 1, until Nov. 2, participating businesses will accept non-perishable food and cash donations to support the food bank.

In a social media post, the BIA said, “It’s that time of year again! Support your local food drive for the holiday season. From October 1st to November 2nd, participating businesses downtown will be accepting non-perishable food & cash donations to support the Friends In Need Food Bank.”

The food bank is currently in need for diapers of all sizes, infant formula or baby foods, small juice boxes, jello/fruit cups, canned tomatoes, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, meals in a tin such as baked beans, stews, chilli, ravioli, granola bars, child-friendly snacks, peanut butter, Boost/Ensure, personal hygiene items and bathroom tissue.

BIA is urging people to check expiry date of all items before donating.

In the past too, Mary Robson of the food bank has said that while the generosity of the community was commendable and most welcome, she also expressed how disappointing it was for her and for the volunteers to find expired food and products in the pile of donations.

To drop off your donations in cash or kind, people can visit the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA’s website at www.downtownmapleridge.ca to find a list of all participating businesses.

