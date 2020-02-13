Nicolas Schwuchow, seven, was diagnosed at a young age with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disease which limits his ability to build and maintain muscle. He appeared on the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Sunday. This year’s telethon raised $5,515,238 for children with special needs. More at mapleridgenews.com. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge boy on Variety show of Hearts Telethon

Nicolas Schwuchow, 7, appeared on the telethon on Sunday

The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon raised 5,515,238 this year to benefit children with special needs.

Broadcast from Hard Rock Casino Vancouver’s Show Theatre, this years show featured an array of life-changing stories, the always popular magic moments and the unveiling of the 608th Sunshine Coach to the Tong Louie Family YMCA.

“I’m overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of B.C. as the needs for kids in the various communities throughout our province has never been so great,” said Cally Wesson, Variety BC CEO.

“This over-the-top total shows how British Columbians are committed to making a difference in the lives of BC’s kids with special needs. It really is remarkable and we’re just so truly appreciative,” she said.

Musical performances took place by Said the Whale, Shawn Austin, Wide Mouth Mason, Todd Richard and special guests, The Tenors. Also making their Show of Hearts debut this year was actor Paul Greene and inspirational speaker Cara E. Yar Khan.

For more than 50 years Variety – the Children’s Charity has provided direct help to children with special needs in British Columbia.

Since 2010, the charity has distributed more than $33 million in funding to families and organizations in communities all across the province.

Variety’s core grant areas range from mobility programs and life-saving medical equipment to specialized therapies, mental wellness counselling and educational programs.

Donations can still be made online at variety.bc.ca or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 donation.Nicolas Schwuchow, who was diagnosed at a young age with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disease which limits his ability to build and maintain muscle, appeared on the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Sunday. (Contributed)

charityCharity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Just Posted

Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Maple Ridge boy on Variety show of Hearts Telethon

Nicolas Schwuchow, 7, appeared on the telethon on Sunday

Wildcat wrestlers claw their way to three zone golds

Teare-Cunningham, Sawada and Tuck claim top spots at North Fraser Zones in Maple Ridge

January home sales surge in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Number of listings hitting the market are slowing down

Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Surrey council denies motion to delay policing transition and seek First Nations consultation

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke called for suspension of policing transition process, arguing First Nations weren’t consulted

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read