Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Haven Vivero started acting when he was six

A Maple Ridge actor is the children’s champion of the Monologue Slam Canada contest.

Haven Vivero, 8, took top spot in the monthly contest that is considered North America’s largest acting showcase.

Sherrylyn Vivero, an Abbotsford nurse, explained that this was Haven’s first time joining the contest.

“We just wanted him to try it first,” said the proud mother.

“We didn’t expect he would win,” she said.

First Haven made it into the top six in his age group, then top three, said Sherrylyn, and finally won first place over-all.

Haven started acting at the age of six and loves meeting new friends on set and watching the drones.

When he was 7-years-old he won the Swap Places contest by Canadian Child Actors and was a regional finalist for The Actor Launch contest.

Haven loves the challenge of playing different characters and was nominated four times for the Joey Awards last year.

While on set he creates Godzilla and dragon drawings and hopes one day to become an animation artist.

Monologue Slam Canada promotes inclusion and free expression through the performing arts and was co-founded by Canadian actor and producer Oluniké Adeliyi and executive director Andre Newell in 2010 in Ontario.

Monologue Slam migrated downtown Toronto in 2011, it launched the Jamaica Monologue Slam in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2017 it launched in Vancouver at Café Deux Soleils and opened in Ottawa and Montreal in 2018.

However, in March 2020, Monologue Slam had to close all its live events because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved online.

This year marks the ten year anniversary of the acting organization.

Virtual editions now include weekly workshops, live streams and involved many people from the acting community from across the country including: 5,000 actors, 40 casting directors, agents, coaches and producers.

There are instructions on the organization’s website on how to enter and what format the competition is to take.

Categories include comedic, dramatic, youth aged 12-17, children aged 11-years and under, and international.

Submissions are recorded and uploaded to either YouTube or Vimeo.

For more information go to monologueslam.ca.

Haven Vivero, bottom right, took first place in the monthly Monologue Slam Canada contest. (Facebook/Monologue Slam Canada)
